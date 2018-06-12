One Guide to rule them all: Nevada County Grown releases its Food and Farm Guide

The 2018 Food and Farm Guide is here, Nevada County Grown's most comprehensive Guide on agriculture yet.

This year's Guide has familiar features like the farm and ranch profiles and information on local farmers markets. But the Guide is reorganized so you can find what you are looking for more easily.

And, look for our colorful articles that acquaint you with local farming, resources, and ways to improve your own access to local food.

The Guide even has some coupons to use at great local shops and restaurants.

But there is more — an added bonus is the recently released iPhone application "Farm Guide" that helps you locate farms, wineries, restaurants and markets from your cell phone when you are in motion.

In case you missed the Food and Farm Guide inserted in your copy of The Union, you can find copies at the generous organizations and businesses whose advertisements support the Guide (see a list in the Guide's Advertiser Directory).

Also, the Madeline Helling Library in Nevada City, Briarpatch Food Co-op, Peaceful Valley Farm and Garden Supply and Nevada County Resource Conservation District usually has an ample supply on hand.

If you need more than a single copy, please contact Nevada County Grown at info@nevadacountygrown.org and arrangements can be made to get multiple copies to you. Plus, an electronic version is available at http://www.nevadacountygrown.org.

Source: Nevada County Grown.