One for the little ones: Del Oro Theatre presents Jules Massenet’s ‘Cinderella’

Yes! Let’s get out and go to the theater! What could be more fun taking the kids (or your opera-averse friend or significant other) for a short (90 minutes) and accessible (it’s in English) retelling of a fabulous tale known to everyone? Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon” debuted in 1899. Same opera, different title. A hint, when the title of the opera appears in the language in which was written, it’s a good bet you’ll hear it in the original tongue; if translated to English, that’s what you’ll get.

In Massenet’s version of the Charles Perrault story, this being opera, there are of course, twists and turns and unexpected delights. The imperious and domineering Madame de la Haltière takes her two daughters to the Prince’s Grand Ball, leaving her step-daughter Cinderella at home to pine away and dream. In her dream, the Fairy Godmother comes to her and whoosh! Fancy gown, off to the Ball, making a splash! The scene unfolds as one might expect: Prince Charming is smitten, the sisters and the wicked step-mother are notably ticked off, and the requisite departure by midnight leaves the signature shoe behind. Unsure of the Prince’s devotion, Cinderella treks into the Fairy Wood to be ever so sad. Prince Charming finds her there and offers her his heart. Literally. More sleeping, more dreaming, and the romantic conclusion we all expect.

The current English language adaptation strives to keep the work short and sweet, cutting much of the action and the music. Still, enough remains of Massenet’s glittering score to satisfy. Elegant and unmistakably French, the music evokes the Baroque even as it surges with the Romanticism of the late-nineteenth century. You should go; all the cool kids are doin’ it.

John Deaderick is a local theater artist and the author of “Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis,” available at Amazon.com

