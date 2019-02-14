On the shelf: Romancing the tome

It's the month to celebrate romantic relationships and readers, both men and women, enjoy romance. Yes, more than 80 percent of readers of traditional romance novels are women, but the universal human emotion of love can be found across genres and enjoyed by all of us.

However, let's start by giving honor where honor is due. Readers and writers of the traditional romance genre are often not given the respect they deserve. The romance genre, written mainly for women by women, made up over one billion dollars of book sales in the United States in 2013.

If you want to know more about just how vast and committed readers and writers of the romance genre are, you might enjoy the documentary available on Netflix and Amazon, "Love Between the Covers." I learned a lot from this movie, including how and why one of the most popular romance authors, Nora Roberts, has sold 500 million books. The romance novel always provides a happy ending. It's not a question of whether two people will get together, but how. Romance readers enjoy optimism and hope in their escapism. There's nothing wrong with that!

What's important to remember, however, no matter what you like to read, is that there are many books written for men and women that explore the universal human themes like emotions, relationships and sex. These themes show up in westerns, the paranormal genre, inspirational fiction, contemporary and historical fiction, literary classics and young adult reads.

Some examples of these are "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen or "Fault in Our Stars" by John Green. While I am not a reader of the traditional romance genre, I too really appreciate an epic love story in my favorite genre, historical fiction. Here are three of my favorites, including one written by a man about a man.

"Birdsong" by Sebastian Faulks: "Birdsong" centers around a World War I soldier who carries his deep love and commitment for a French woman through the trenches. He suffers greatly, and the novel does not shy away from the horrors of war. The protagonist, Stephen Wraysford, carries his memories of her while they are separated for years. I found the descriptions of his heartache and the intensity of their affair transporting.

Recommended Stories For You

"He didn't ask himself if she was beautiful, because the physical effect of her presence made the question insignificant." Sigh. So poetic and lovely.

"The Other Boleyn Girl" by Philippa Gregory: No, there weren't many happy endings for the wives of King Henry VIII, were there? But there is for the narrator of this story, Anne Boleyn's sister, Mary. Anne Boleyn was King Henry's famous second wife. She's the one he ended up beheading after fighting so hard to marry her. He divorced not only his first wife so Anne could become his queen, but also Rome and the Catholic Church. What you may not know is that Mary Boleyn was the King's mistress first. It is fascinating to read her perspective of her sister Anne's and Henry's love affair and how she fights for her own happy ending in King Henry's court.

"Outlander" by Diana Gabaldon: With the ninth book in the series expected to be released later this year, "Outlander" was recently voted by readers across the country as their second favorite book only to "To Kill a Mockingbird" in The Great American Reads series on PBS last year. Gabaldon's fans, including myself, are rabid and much of that passion stems from the epic love story shared by the story's protagonists, Jamie and Claire Fraser. Claire, a World War II nurse finds herself in an arranged marriage with an 18th century Scottish Highlander she ends up falling in love with while she's already married. You'll have to read the book to find out how all that comes about. But the depth of love Jamie and Claire share coupled with a part of Scottish history not well known, the Battle of Culloden, has made many of us lifelong fans. One of our favorite jokes in the fan communities is, "God may have created man, but Diana Gabaldon created Jamie Fraser." If you want emotion, relationships, sex and the history of the Scottish highlands, it's all there.

Valentine's Day may be only a "Hallmark holiday" according to the cynics, but love is a human emotion and an experience so many of us can relate to. Reading is a wonderful way to remember.

Note: Jenny's Paper & Ink Books carries over 3,000 romance titles and is the only bookstore in Grass Valley, Nevada City or Auburn with an extensive romance section, including bestsellers and new releases. If you like to read traditional romance, I'm the place to shop. Because I am also the only bookstore in town that provides store credit, you can pick a few, bring back a few, and pick up a few more over and over again without it putting as much of a dent in your pocketbook. Come on by.