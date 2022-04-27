On the reel

THE NORTHMAN

All shows 21-plus. Now showing at the Onyx Theatre

“The Northman” is a 2022 American epic historical action drama film directed by Robert Eggers (THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE), and co-written by Eggers and Sjón. Based on the legend of Amleth, a source of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. Filming took place from August to December 2020 in locations throughout Ireland.

“The Northman” is based on the legend of Amleth, a source of Shakespeare's “Hamlet.”

Submitted to Prospector

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

All shows 21-plus. Now showing at the Onyx Theatre

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels (SWISS ARMY MAN), the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure. An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Unfortunately, this sweeps her up into an even bigger adventure when she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse.

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

Rated R. Now showing at Del Oro Theatre

Nicolas Cage stars as…Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.” Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime — himself. Also starring Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Pedro Pascal.

THE BAD GUYS

Rated PG. Now showing at Sutton Cinemas

After a lifetime of pulling legendary heists, five notorious bad guys — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula — attempt their most challenging job yet…going good. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as “The Bad Guys,” an all-new animated feature film from DreamWorks Animation. Based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, which has more than 8.2 million copies in print worldwide, “The Bad Guys” is directed by Pierre Perifel and features the voice talents of Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina.

“The Bad Guys” is now showing at Sutton Cinemas.

Submitted to Prospector

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

Rated PG-13. Now showing at Del Oro Theatre

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the newest adventure in the world created by J.K. Rowling. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

Rated PG. Now showing at Del Oro Theatre

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in “Sonic The Hedgehog 2.” After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind “The Fast and the Furious” and “Deadpool,” “Sonic The Hedgehog” stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

THE LOST CITY

Rated PG-13. Now showing at Sutton Cinemas

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.