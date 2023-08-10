Cheri Guerrette’s current show at the Nevada City Winery Gallery, “On the Edge” explores breaking free from what’s considered to be “the norm”. It’s about taking a leap of faith, diving into the deep end to embrace the unknown. Her creative process is a continuous experience of thinking outside the box and allowing the magic to unfold.
Guerrette’s work is based on her love of the figurative image, developing an overall concept to tell a story relating to the American culture of the 1950s and ‘60s. She is very drawn to the elegance, style, and simplicity of that era.
Her images, oils on cradled wood panels, immediately capture our attention and heightens our curiosity with her mystifying subjects. For the most part, her subjects are an individual woman sitting. But, almost like a play or film that is about to start, it is the setting, their posture, and their expression that embodies “the edge.”
In each piece, the subject shows a sense of conviction, they seem to be claiming their right or domain—even with eyes closed, absorbing the sun’s warmth, dreaming, perhaps posing just for themselves, or slipping off a red high heel. Sensual and strong, they are making a mark and ready to dive off the edge into whatever is their own choice.
See the show from August 3 through September 10 at Nevada City Winery Gallery 321 Spring Street.