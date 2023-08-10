Cheri Guerrette’s current show at the Nevada City Winery Gallery, “On the Edge” explores breaking free from what’s considered to be “the norm”. It’s about taking a leap of faith, diving into the deep end to embrace the unknown. Her creative process is a continuous experience of thinking outside the box and allowing the magic to unfold.

Guerrette’s work is based on her love of the figurative image, developing an overall concept to tell a story relating to the American culture of the 1950s and ‘60s. She is very drawn to the elegance, style, and simplicity of that era.