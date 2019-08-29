‘On the Basis of Sex’ comes to Yuba Theatre in Downieville

“On the Basis of Sex” comes to the Yuba Theatre, 212 Main St. in Downieville this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The film, directed by Mimi Leder, stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux.

“On the Basis of Sex” is the true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights, and the early cases of a historic career that lead to her nomination and confirmation as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice.

This program is part of the Sierra County Arts Council’s “Movie Nights” series with funding from the Bill Graham Foundation. The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council.

There is a $7 suggested donation.