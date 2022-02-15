On The Air: Your ‘radio oasis’ hosts 5-day fund drive, including 2-22-22 specials on ‘2sday’

KVMR 89.5 FM Membership Director Adriana Kelly sees the non-commercial Nevada City station as “a Radio Oasis in a media landscape dominated by red-faced yelling and non-stop ads.”

“That’s not our style,” she says of red faces and continual ads. “We’ll never do that.”

“You let KVMR into your home, your car, your work, maybe you even shower with us, and we’re honored,” Kelly says with a smile. “You’ve chosen wisely.”

Plus it’s a nonprofit radio station, meaning its primary sources of income are the station’s listener/members, business supporters and various grants and contributions.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t like getting shouted at by commercials or having my soundtrack chosen by algorithm submitting my data to corporate masters,” explains Kelly.

“That’s why I listen to KVMR where over a hundred radio friends choose music they like and play it for us, just because they hope we’ll like it, too.”

In fact, Kelly sees the eclectic radio station as a way “to escape the dystopian hellscape that is the modern media landscape.” Oh, and it’s Nevada County’s emergency radio station, too.

“And you’re right, it does take money to provide something this excellent for free, and KVMR members have kept the wolf from the door for 43 years,” adds Kelly. “Won’t you join in the struggle against boring, soulless media hogs wrecking everything?”

And, duh, that includes an on-air celebration and special fundraising opportunities to support the Radio Oasis over the next five days, ending Tuesday. Listeners and supporters can donate securely online at kvmr.org anytime and contributions can also be called in from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m (and to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) at 530-265-9555

The drive’s last day is Tuesday, Feb. 22, which KVMR broadcaster Thomas Greener deftly noted is 2/22/22.

Hence, an explosion of twos for the drive’s final day.

“All those twos got us thinking about great things that come in pairs — aces, breakfast foods, hands and the granddaddy of pairs, socks…” notes Kelly

In the spirit of “psychedelicizing” everyday items, renowned tie-dyer Hippie Bob tie-dyed 100 pairs of socks just for KVMR. These cool oddities are being christened with KVMR-ness and will be available 2-22-2022 as thank you gifts during a day full of special programs.

There’s the 7 a.m. Tuesday Morning Show when Paul Emery emphasizes the “two” in Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. with a special edition of “Todd’s TwoToos”, with Todd Wahoske and Jerianne Van Dijk playing a pair of songs from new and recent standout albums.

Then Greener does a special 2sday noon edition of “Ragged But Right”, dedicated to The Awesome Power of 2, featuring songs with or about the number 2. KVMR’s long-running blues show “So Many Roads” has an obvious choice of host that day: Richard Tewes (pronounced 2’s) and starts at, duh, 2 (p.m.) on Tewes’ day in a celebration of 2getherness.

In keeping with the day’s spirit, Tuesday Music Magazine host Johnny Gallagher will present a special show featuring duos, duets and musical collaborations from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday kicks things off with Charlotte Peterson’s unique musical stylings at 7 a.m., Laurie DesJardin features folk and Celtic at 10 a.m., Jess Taber explores the musical map at noon, Sean Dooley goes places at 2 and Hap Hazard remains venerable at 4 p.m. Friday.

As always, Saturday’s line-up will likely inspire support for Larry Hillberg’s folk roots “Backroads” at 7 a.m., Eric Rice opens up “County Line Bluegrass” for three hours at 10 a.m., Kim Rogers promises to only play “Good Stuff” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. when Ruby Slippers brings a sense of humor to “Click Your Heals Together.” Then Laura Miller does 6 to 8 p.m. with singer-songwriter favorites on “Diamonds and Rust.”

Sunday features Hawaiian late morning, blues in the afternoon and classical music from 5 to 8 p.m., while Monday features Pascale and the YubaNet Report at 7:30 a.m., South of the Border and Latin music at 10, the Fat Music Show at noon, Pet Sounds and the music of the ’60s and ’70s is on at 2 p.m. and a taste of indie pop, new music and more at 4 p.m. with Prickly Pear.

“KVMR is here to let you know timely information in emergencies and play you great music as the soundtrack to your life,” Kelly sums up. “We’re not trying to raise your blood pressure for ratings.

On The Air is a periodic feature in Prospector featuring people and personalities from the non-commercial community radio station KVMR 89.5 FM in Nevada City CA and online at kvmr.org, plus 105.7 FM, and at kvmrx.org

In the spirit of "psychedelicizing,“ KVMR 89.5 FM is offering 100 pairs of these socks from Hippie Bob in honor of 2/22/2022 ("buy one sock, get one sock free" that day). The socks are being "KVMR-ized" with KVMR on one sock and 89.5 on the other.

