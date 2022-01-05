On the air: More of KVMR’s broadcasters choose their favorite music of 2021

KVMR’s eclectic music broadcasters have selected their favorite music albums of 2021.

These lists will give you an idea of the wide range of music genres available on the station and what time individual program hosts are on the air.

This is only a sampling of the station’s 150+ volunteer deejays at the non-profit Nevada City community radio station.

Joyce Miller – Midnight Sun (Alternate Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.)

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird – These 13 (Wegawam)

Casey Driessen – Otherlands: ONE (Red Shoe Records)

Lake Street Dive – Obviously (Nonesuch)

Laura Love – Uppity

Joy Oladokun – In Defense of My Own Happiness (Republic / Verve)

Torres – Thirstier (Merge)

Joe Troop – Borrowed Time (Free Dirt)

Nick Waterhouse – Promenade Blue (Innovative Leisure)

Yasmin Williams – Urban Driftwood (Spinster)

Adrian Younge – The American Negro (Jazz Is Dead)

Gary Wells – Crooked Highway (Alternate Sundays from 7 to 10 a.m.)

Lou Barlow – Reason To Live (Joyful Noise)

Son Volt – Electro Melodier (Transmit Sound)

Dinosaur Jr. – Sweep It Into Space (Jagjaguwar)

Peter Case – The Midnight Broadcast (Bandaloop)

Charlie Parr – Last of the Better Days Ahead (Smithsonian Folkways)

Joel Brungardt – Alone In The Dark (Alternate Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight)

Makaya McCraven – Deciphering the Message (Blue Note)

Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)

The City Champs – Luna ’68 (Big Legal Mess)

Hogo Fogo – Repeat (Gateway Music)

Dr. Lonnie Smith – Breathe (Blue Note)

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels – Tone Poem (Blue Note)

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela – Rejoice! (World Circuit)

Kristin Steindorff – World Tapestry (Alternate Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon) / Women’s Collective

Allison Russell – Outside Child (Fantasy)

Altin Gün – Yol (ATO)

Dom La Nena – Tempo (Six Degrees)

Eric Clapton – Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions (Mercury)

Joy Oladokun – In Defense of My Own Happiness (Republic / Verve)

Joyann Parker – Out of the Dark Hopeless (Romantic Records)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound)

David James – Early Morning (Alternate Mondays from 4 to 7 a.m.)

Watchhouse (FKA: Mandolin Orange) – S/T (Thirty Tigers)

Mark O’Connor – Markology II (OMAC Records)

Charlie Parr – Last of the Better Days Ahead (Smithsonian Folkways)

Yola – Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound)

Rodney Crowell – Triage (RC1 Records)

Johnny Cash – Forever Words (Expanded Edition) (Legacy)

Nalani Rothrock – The Rock House Sessions

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings (New West)

The WildRoots – WildRoots Sessions. Vol. 1

Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter – Anticipation (American Dream)

April Miranda – Mountain Beat Music (Alternate Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon) / Women’s Collective

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof (Rounder)

David Crosby – For Free (BMG)

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real – A Few Stars Apart (Fantasy)

Jackson Browne – Downhill from Everywhere (Inside Recordings)

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings (New West)

Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart (BMG)

Rising Appalachia – The Lost Mystique Of Being In The Know

Midnight North – There’s Always a Story (Americana Vibes)

Watchhouse (FKA: Mandolin Orange) – S/T (Thirty Tigers)

Moira Smiley – In Our Voices

Paul Berger – Dawn Eclectica (Alternate Wednesday from 4 to 7 a.m.)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof (Rounder)

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues (Round Hill)

ABBA – Voyage (Capitol)

Santana – Blessings and Miracles (BMG)

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings (New West)

Paul McCartney – McCartney III (Capitol)

Barry Gibb – Greenfields, The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 (Capitol)

John Hurlbut & Jorma Kaukonen – The River Flows (Culture Factory)

Ruby Slippers – Click Your Heels Together (Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.)

Antsy McClain – Late Bloomer (Unhitched)

Jackson Browne – Downhill from Everywhere (Inside Recordings)

Donna Herula – Bang at the Door

Side Pony – Lucky Break (Mule Kick Records)

Hot Texas Swing Band – Devil on My Tail

Asleep At The Wheel – Half a Hundred Years (Home Records)

The Royal Hounds – A Whole Lot of Nothin’

Kalinec & Kj – Let’s Get Away (Berkalin)

Brad Colerick – Time Machine (Back 9 Records)

Marc Black – Everybody Wants My Hat (Suma Records)

Robin Bienemann – Animal Communicator

Sierra Ferrell – Long Time Coming (Rounder)

Gary Gehrts – Tell It Forward (Alternate Sundays from 4 to 7 a.m.)

Joan Armatrading – Consequences (BMG)

John Mellencamp + Bruce Springsteen – Wasted Days (Single)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound)

The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)

David Myles – That Tall Distance (Little Tiny Records)

Don Haislet – From The Sublime To The Ridiculous (Alternate Wednesdays from 4 to 7 a.m.)

Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun (Maker Series)

Bitchin Bajas – Switched on Ra (Drag City)

Tedeschi Trucks Band Feat. Trey Anastasio – Layla Revisited (Live At lock’n) (Fantasy)

Wardruna – Kvitravn (By Norse Music)

My Morning Jacket – S/T (ATO Records)

Ralph Henson – Blues Spectrum (Alternate Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.)

Dion Dimucci and Friends – Stomping Ground (KTBA Records)

Curtis Salgado – Damage Control (Alligator)

Jason Ricci – City Country City (SoNo Recording Group)

“Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac (BMG)

Black Keys – Delta Kream (Easy Eye Sound)

Dave Specter – Six String Soul, 30 Years on Delmark (Delmark)

Johnny Tucker and The Allstars – 75 And Alive (Feat. Kid Ramos) (HighJohn Records)

Memphississippi – Welcone To The Land (Little Village) *Produced By Aki Kumar*

Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)

Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge (Alternate Tuesdays from 10 p.m. to midnight)

VA – Blunted Breaks Vol . 2 LP Sampler (LORELP03S) (Western Lore)

Sofia Kourtesis – La Perla (Tourist Remix) (Technicolour)

Joy Orbison – Still Slipping, Vol. 1 (XL Recordings)

Calibre – Shelflife 7 (Signature Recordings)

V/A – Atlas/1 (1985 Music)

Special Request – Dj Kicks (!K7)

DJ Anomalyst – Roulette Muse (Alternate Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., KVMRx)

Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince (New Amsterdam)

Roger Fakhr – Fine Anyway – Habibi Funk (Habibi Funk)

V/A – Habibi Funk 015: An Eclectic Selection from the Arab World, Part 2 (Habibi Funk)

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek – DOST 1 (Bongo Joe)

Altin Gun – Yol (ATO)

Beverly Glenn-Copeland — Transmissions (Transgressive)

V/A – Cameroon Garage Funk (Analog Africa)

Mejid Soula – Chant Amazigh (Habibi Funk)

V/A – Silk Road: Journey of the Armenian Diaspora (Rocky Hill)

Arp Frique — The Seed (Colorful World)

