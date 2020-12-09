On The Air: Meet 200 funny, adorable pets in KVMR’s third pet pin-up calendar

WHAT: KVMR 89.5 FM’s 2021 Pet Pin-Up Calendar, featuring nearly 200 pet photos WHEN: Through Dec. 31, free with an end-of-year, tax-deductible gift of $50 or more to kvmr.org and Incredible Pets of Grass Valley will also contribute five pounds of pet food to Animal Save with any size contribution to KVMR. HOW: kvmr.org/membership, call KVMR’s membership department at 530/264-4165 or send checks to KVMR, 120 Bridge Street, Nevada City CA 95959 INFO: 530-265-9073 or kvmr.org

KVMR's 2021 Pet Calendar is hot off the presses! This useful calendar can tell you what day and fulfill your desire to see nearly 200 of KVMR's furriest, scaliest, freakiest listeners in the redonkulous tradition known as the KVMR Pet Pinup Calendar. This year the artist collective known only as TAJ (Spoiler alert: it's Todd Wahoske, Adriana Kelly & Jerianne Van Dijk) squeezed in more pets than ever before.



Is your pet in it? Find out by receiving the calendar as your FREE GIFT when you give a $50+ donation to KVMR. Make your donation before Dec. 31, and every gift to KVMR in any size generates a donation of five pounds of pet food from Incredible Pets to Animal Save, because we love pets. No joke, pets are great and we seriously love them. This calendar is sponsored by Incredible Pets and BriarPatch Food Coop.



For the third year, KVMR 89.5 FM is offering its whimsical annual edition of the KVMR Pet Pin-Up Calendar as an end of year thank you gift to listeners and supporters who donate $50 or more to the non-profit radio station in December.

This timely calendar covers the year 2021, duh, so it’ll be very handy next year.

Nearly 200 funny or adorable pet pictures adorn the colorful, vividly illustrated 12-month calendar with a monthly collage of pet photos. June, for instance, features pet faces cleverly placed on music album covers.

“Each month evokes a kind of old school analog frivolity that honors KVMR’s eccentric past,” explains Adriana Kelly, the whirlwind brainstorm originally behind the calendar idea in 2018.

The whole thing came about because of Kelly’s phone interaction with KVMR listeners and members.

“So many listeners would send us photos of their pets unsolicited so we thought maybe we should solicit them for a calendar,” Kelly says. “At first, it was a joke and then it seemed like a pet calendar would be a good idea.”

“People will often send me pictures while we’re talking on the phone. It’s a hoot.”

“Last year we squeezed in 160 pets,” she notes. “This year, we almost hit 200. That’s progress.”

You’d think they’d have to add some months to 2021 to get all of them in, but, no, designers Jerianne Van Dijk, Todd Wahoske, Cyle Smith and Kelly figured out a way to increase the number of photos.

It’s the third year KVMR broadcasters Van Dijk and Wahoske have worked on the design and collages.

“It was…”, adds Kelly, “a lot of work, but Jerianne and Todd have been wonders to work with all three years.”

“We couldn’t fit all of the several hundred entries in, though,” admits Kelly, “But we want everyone to know they are all in our hearts.”

Also, for the third year, Incredible Pets of Grass Valley is an official sponsor of the KVMR Pet Pin-Up Calendar. And this year Briarpatch Co-op Communiy Market of Grass Valley is in sponsorship of the project as well.

In fact, Incredible Pets is again offering to donate five pounds of pet food to help feed needy dogs and cats for every end of year gift made by December 31st. This year, the donation is going to Animal Save.

Up to a ton of dog food is being donated when you make a gift this month.

And the calendar itself is a keepsake collector’s item, to boot.

