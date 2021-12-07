On The Air: KVMR offers holiday gift: 19-track local ‘Yule’ music variety CD

With Nevada County’s wealth of talented musicians and artists, it seems only natural that KVMR 89.5 FM would offer a unique holiday album of local and regional performers.

And that’s exactly what the “Just For Yule” CD is, a 19-track selection of original and traditional songs, produced by veteran KVMR broadcaster and event czar Paul Emery as the project’s producer.

It’s available as an end-of-year gift for a $50 or more contribution to the nonprofit Nevada City-based community radio station, at kvmr.org

“We have missed our local musicians so much the past two years. We thought of a Christmas concert but things in spring still seemed uncertain,” KVMR 89.5 FM Membership Director Adriana Kelly explains. “So we thought we could let our friends and listeners enjoy the music in our very own homes and cars.”

Then Emery began the massive talent round-up, noting “It’s quite a chore to recruit and record 19 different artists.”

“People were really excited to do it,” adds Emery. “It struck everyone’s imagination.”

And 13 of the 19 performances, mostly acoustic but with some spoken word, were recorded and produced at Emery’s brand new recording facility — Cedro Studio — just outside Nevada City, and the project was mastered by Mikail Graham.

Rita Hosking & Sean Feder brought Emery “Angel Chimes”, Alasdair Fraser contributed Skyedance’s “Year’s Turning” and Emery says singer Brett Shady “did a gorgeous performance of ‘O Holy Night’, The Free Range String Band brought a very fun old timey ‘Angel Song’ and Ludi Hinrichs did an ‘improv’ keyboard version of ‘We Three Kings’.”

There’s even a song called “Merry Christmas From Wayne Brown,” the name of the Nevada County jail, by Farrow & The Peach Leaves.

“The CD sounds great,” says Kelly. “There are pretty songs, jazzy songs, barstool songs, traditional songs — something for everyone.”

“In the end, it’s 19, count ’em, 19 local musicians and groups, each one unique and beautiful, just like snowflakes,” she adds with a gush.

Emery describes the quality of the music as “extremely high, very positive, and it’s exciting for my first project in the recording studio I just built.”

Oh, and the “Just For Yule” name was contributed by KVMR listener John Kwasnick of Sacramento. Plus B&C Ace Hardware of Grass Valley is official sponsor of the 71-minute collection.

Song order is:

1. Rita Hosking & Sean Feder, “Angel Chimes”

2. Brett Shady, “O Holy Night”

3. Anni McCann, “The Spirit of Solstice”

4. Doc Dachler, “Christmas Eve 1941”

5. Steve Holland, “El Noi de la Mare”

6. Charly Price, “That Christmas Time Of Year”

7. Castle, “Dreams of You”

8. Sugar Mountain, “Cherry Tree Carol”

9. Cherisha Heart & Allison Green, “Farmer’s Holiday”

10. Kimberly Bass, “Amazing Grace”

11. Sands Hall, “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”

12. Skyedance (with Alasdair Fraser), “Year’s Turning”

13. The Free Range String Band, “The Angel Band”

14. Peter Wilson, “Holy Holy Holly Berry”

15. Farrow & The Peach Leaves, “Merry Christmas From Wayne Brown”

16. Molly Fisk, “Reindeer”

17. Big Fun with Mik & John (Mikail Graham & John Deaderick), “Do You See What I See?”

18. Darol Anger & Emy Phelps & Friends Ai, “Que Lindo/Silent Night”

19. Ludi Hinrichs, “We Three Kings”

On The Air is an occasional column about KVMR 89.5 FM, an eclectic, free form music and a community news radio station in Nevada City

KNOW & GET WHO: KVMR 89.5 FM, Nevada City’s nonprofit community radio station WHAT: “Just For Yule,” a 19-track selection of original and traditional songs on CD produced by Paul Emery and featuring a wealth of local and regional musicians and artists HOW: Free with a $50 or more gift to KVMR during the station’s end-of-year fundraising campaign, online via kvmr.org INFO: kvmr.org or weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by phone 530-265-9073