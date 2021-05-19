On the Air: KVMR experiments with ‘UnDrive’ fundraiser
Special to Prospector
They’re doing things a little different at KVMR 89.5 FM this week.
Usually, this is the time of the year for the nonprofit Nevada City community radio station’s largest on-air membership drive (usually $75,000 to $85,000) of the year with the station phone number blaring over the air repeatedly, often for nine days.
Instead, they’re holding what they’re calling an “UnDrive.“
The simple explanation from KVMR Membership Director Adriana Kelly is “If you donate before we ask, we won’t ask.”
They’re asking listeners and supporters to go the station web page —kvmr.org — and help them raise $60,000 by this Friday, May 21.
“The station still needs money to operate and the essential nature of KVMR’s service to the community has never been more apparent,” says Kelly. “So we roll out this year’s millionth wild experiment, and hope you’ll roll with us.”
Instead of volunteer phone answerers and live pitching, the station is hosting an online web campaign with pre-recorded spots featuring testimonials from new and returning members, as well as KVMR broadcasters, volunteers and major donors. Plus there are social media highlights and email matches.
“We rely on crucial funding from our Spring Drive to provide service all summer long,” adds Kelly. “With red-flag warnings already in May, when the next emergency strikes you’ll be glad you did your part to provide access to the information everyone needs to stay safe.”
According to Kelly, “KVMR is here for fun, frolic and frivolity, but also here for fire safety, power outages and emergency information.”
“A group of deep pocket donors who really want to see us succeed is making an offer in which your money is being matched up to $20,000,” notes Kelly. “That could really help us make that goal.”
Since the pre-drive began Tuesday, there are some updates so listeners can know how close the week is to the match and to the goal.
“It’s the elusive UnDrive,” Kelly says with a smile. “Over the years we’ve heard all the reasons why listeners hate membership drives. That’s right, we know some of you even call them ‘Beg-a-thons.'”
“Yes, the UnDrive is for everyone who ever thought ‘If you stop asking for money, I’d give you some!'”
“Or you say, ‘they go on too long…I want my regular programming.'”
“Well, now’s your chance this very week, we can undo the spring drive, if you donate before we ask. It’s the UnDrive. If we make our goal, we’ll cancel May’s on-air membership drive. You are on the precipice of winning.”
Whew, that was quite the pitch. And, no, it wasn’t on air.
On The Air is a periodic feature about KVMR, a non-commercial, eclectic community radio station in Nevada City with 170 volunteer broadcasters on its main signal 89.5 FM and on its 105.7 FM second signal and KVMRx.org indie rock webstream.
KNOW & LISTEN
WHAT: KVMR 89.5 FM’s “UnDrive,” in which listeners and supporters can donate money or become new or renewing members
WHEN: Through Friday, May 21 (and possibly Saturday, May 22)
HOW: Donations and memberships accepted online at kvmr.org or via mail to KVMR Membership Drive, 120 Bridge Street, Nevada City CA 95959
LISTEN: 89.5 FM, Truckee 105.1 FM
