On The Air: KVMR celebrates ‘We Are Family’ on-air fundraiser with special shows

Once again, KVMR 89.5 FM is in a celebratory mood as the non-profit community radio station begins an eight-day “We Are Family” on-air membership drive this Saturday.

A good number of broadcasters have returned to the Nevada City station studios, following COVID-19 protocols, while others continue to produce programming at home.

It’s the first time many of the volunteer hosts have been inside KVMR in 18 months or more because of the pandemic.

“But the family feeling is back,” chirps Membership Director Adriana Kelly, as she waves to a broadcaster she hasn’t seen for a year and a half.

“You don’t have to be deeply involved with the station to be part of the family,” she says, “You just have to be a listener or supporter.”

“When you turn on the radio, you’re instantly connecting to everyone else who’s listening,” notes Kelly, “We’re about sharing joy and values as much as we’re about sharing music and information.”

“KVMR is a lot like family. You don’t have to like every show on the station to love KVMR.”

LOGOS GALORE

Not only that, but the community radio station has a new T-shirt sporting nine — yes, nine — new station logos, designed by former KVMR deejay Olaf Jens, “and he’s a truly great artist,” Kelly beams.

“He loves KVMR or why else would he keep doodling KVMR logos until he finished an entire page of them,” she explains. “We couldn’t pick just one so it’s an all-logo shirt.”

The collector’s item T-shirt will be available at the $7.50 a month sustaining membership level at kvmr.org or by calling 530-265-9555 during the daytime through Saturday, Oct. 9.

Not only that but longtime KVMR fan James Parrish is supplying limited edition packages of “Rise And Shine KVMR Special Blend Coffee” from his Rhetoric Coffee roastery in Oakland for new or renewing members.

“It’s a way to catch a buzz and help KVMR at the same time,” quips Kelly.

TONS OF SPECIALS

And like always, the schedule is full of special programming gems.

At noon Saturday, Thomas Greener will honor the “family of Saturday broadcasters” with train songs and truck songs on “Ragged But Right”.

Then artist Kim Rogers is offering up a new original “Good Stuff” T-shirt she designed to celebrate the successful roots/Americana show “since 2000” from 2 to 4 p.m. At 4, Ruby Slippers — who some have called “the female Dr. Demento” will serve up everything from the humorous to the absurd on “Click Your Heels Together.“

Saturday night features Laura Miller doing an all-covers show at 6 p.m. and (Grateful) “Dead Air” at 8.

Sunday features a pair of artist specials, including an epic three hour Sly And The Family Stone special, “It’s A Family Affair”, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., curated by Steve Cagle and Warren D. Later at 8 p.m., Peter Blachley’s “R Town” focuses on the rock group Blondie and lead singer Debbie Harry.

Monday morning features the return of Dawn Fischer to the “Monday Morning Show” 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in a “Anything Can Happen Day” format.

Tuesday’s “Music Magazine” (4 to 6 p.m.) features an hour of baseball songs and World Series predictions featuring host Johnny Gallagher and baseballologist Chris Towne.

Wednesday noon has Buzz Barnett (“Tangled Roots” and Brian Terhorst (“Harmony Ridge”) celebrating their alternating shows together.

LENNON & BROWNE

Then the birthdays of John Lennon and Jackson Browne are honored on the “Wednesday Music Magazine” by Connie Coale and Jenny Michael.

Thursday, Oct. 7, KVMR’s Celtic Festival co-hosts Anne O’Dea Hestbeck and Jerianne Van Dijk honor the long-running festival tradition and present highlights from the 25-year history with a noon special.

This would have been almost exactly the day the Celtic Festival would have been held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, but the pandemic prevented its celebration the past two autumns.

There’s a lot to love about KVMR — what’s happening locally, diverse independent music, friends and neighbors on the radio, meaningful volunteer opportunities fostering civic engagement and … no commercials.

But as fire season goes long this year, local radio takes on a whole new meaning: when lights go out, phones and internet go down, radio is still a leading way to disseminate real-time safety information, and sustaining memberships in KVMR make it possible.

On The Air is a periodic feature about KVMR, a non-commercial, eclectic community radio station in Nevada City with 170 volunteer broadcasters on its main signal 89.5 FM and on its 105.7 FM second signal and KVMRx.org indie rock webstream

KNOW & HEAR WHAT: KVMR 89.5 FM “We Are Family” On-Air Membership Fundraiser WHEN: This Saturday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 9 WHERE: 89.5 FM or kvmr.org CONTACT: kvmr.org anytime, 530-265-9555 days and Saturday-Sunday nights