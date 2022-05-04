On the Air: KVMR 89.5 FM wants you to ‘spring’ for them in station membership drive

Once again, KVMR 89.5 FM is having some fun as the nonprofit community radio station launches its spring membership for nine days, beginning Friday, May 6.

“Spring has sprung,” says Membership Director Adriana Kelly, “and now it’s the time of year we ask you to ‘Spring’ for KVMR.”

“We do on-air fundraising maybe 6% of the time, while commercial radio constantly shouts commercials at you year round,” Kelly notes. “It’s listener and member support that allows KVMR to be different, but the whole delicate paradigm depends on you. Can you do your part to protect community radio this coming week?”

“Listeners just like you paid for the last season of radio, and now we’re raising the essential funding it takes to make the next season or radio,” adds Kelly. “We’re not a business model, we’re a vital community service making our whole region a better place to live for everyone.”

“We’re here for our listeners, not advertisers or corporate masters, but it takes community support to make that happen.”

Whew.

MONEY DOUBLES

And Friday marks the kickoff of the membership campaign, and all online gifts that day — at the station website (kvmr.org) will be matched up to $5,000. “Your money doubles in value,” says Kelly, who has more than a decade of experience in the station’s membership department.

Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske host the Friday Morning Show 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. , Dennis Brunnenmeyer spins folk and acoustic music 10 a.m. to noon on Nevada City Limits, and it’s a special Storytime with Poly & Mollie Amory at noon.

Then at 2 p.m. Friday, KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot does Fresh & New for 2022, followed by the venerable Hap Hazard Friday Music Magazine 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday is a daylong Celebration of Live Music. KVMR is noted for its live broadcasts of the High Sierra Music Festival, Strawberry, the KVMR Celtic Festival, rebroadcasts of Grateful Dead concerts and other special performances. Walkin’ Larry Hillberg kicks things off with his popular Backroads program at 7 a.m. and the day concludes with Dead Air with Felton Pruitt.

A drawing will be held for tickets to High Sierra and the Hog Farm Hideaway festivals.

Sunday is Love Your Mothers’ Day — “plural because we all have many mothers in our lives,” explains Kelly. Longtime broadcaster and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Allison Miller joins Gary Wells for “Crooked Blend” 7 to 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, another lifetime winner Dawn Fischer returns to the airwaves on the Monday Morning Show 7-10 a.m., while KVMR Board member Paula Andrea hosts South of the Border afterwards.

On The Air is a periodic feature in Prospector featuring people and personalities from the non-commercial community radio station KVMR 89.5 FM in Nevada City and online at kvmr.org, plus 105.7 FM, and at kvmrx.org

KNOW & HEAR WHO: KVMR 89.5 FM, Nevada City WHAT: 2022 Spring Membership Drive WHEN: This Friday (May 6) through Saturday, May 14 WHERE: KVMR 89.5 FM and kvmr.org PHONE: 530-265-9555 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., later on Sat. May 7, Sun May 8, and Thurs, May 12) or kvmr.org online 24 hours daily INFO: Visit kvmr.org or call 530-265-9073

UP YOURS?

Then it’s Sustainer Tuesday – Up Yours!, in honor of donors who make monthly contributions.

“Why are we telling them ‘Up Yours’? It’s our genteel and demure way of reminding folks that maybe they want to up their monthly amount,” Kelly says with a smile. “I’m upping mine, Up Yours today and get our new boombox tote and know you’re doing everything you can to keep local space on public airwaves.”

Wednesday features KVMR Board of Directors President Brian Terhorst and Chief Engineer Buzz Barnett doing an all-covers special on the noon-2 p.m. Harmony Ridge, while Jenny Michael and Connie Coale team up on the Music Magazine at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 12 will honor KVMR’s six-person news staff, the station’s fire and weather emergency coverage, particularly during the KVMR Evening News (6 p.m.) and Martin Webb’s Climate Report (6:30 p.m.).

Friday, May 13 is New Member Day, which will match money donated by persons becoming, duh, new members of the non-commercial station.

And Eric Rice closes the official drive with a four hour version of his County Line Bluegrass Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, which will include a drawing for to the Father’s Day Weekend Bluegrass Festival. Rice’s show has been on the air for 37 or so consecutive years.

“As usual, we’ve got something for everyone,” says Kelly.

Indeed.