On The Air: Kim Rogers’ longtime ‘Good Stuff’ moves to Saturday afternoons on KVMR

WHEN: 19th Anniversary, Thursday, March 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.and new time slot Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHAT: 19th Anniversary of Kim Rogers’ KVMR 89.5 FM “Good Stuff” roots music show and its first broadcast in new time slot Saturday.

This is, indeed, a big week for longtime KVMR 89.5 FM broadcaster Kim Rogers.

On Thursday, March 7, her weekly "Good Stuff" roots music program celebrates its 19th anniversary from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

And on Saturday, "Good Stuff" moves to the weekly Saturday time slot that featured KVMR legend Wesley Robertson and his "Rockin-N-Stompin'" show for some 29 years, also 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Oh, I just come in and throw music on," quipped Rogers. "But it is a little intimidating.

"I'm curious to see how it will affect my program. I know it's going to shift some because a lot of music comes through here on weekends."

Her first week guests include roots band Dirty Cello and beer expert Tom Dalldorf calling from a competition in Hawaii, while an in-studio performance by bluegrass icon Laurie Lewis will highlight the second Saturday.

"Wes really got me into radio, along with our good buddy Mark Staneart and Denny Axell, starting in 1992 or so," said Rogers, "and I took the (KVMR) training class in '97, had my first show in '99 and 'Good Stuff' started in 2000."

She'd already been involved with the station's published Listener's Guide, later becoming its editor. Along the way, she also became KVMR's key roots/Americana music reviewer, which she is still doing today.

"Wesley and I started reviewing music together and then that shyster quit on me," she said with a laugh.

And then there were those live remote broadcasts and festivals. Kim and Wes were the co-hosts of the remote broadcast series "Live From The Palms" and "On The Road Live," plus Kim became a regular fixture at the Strawberry and Kate Wolf music festivals where Wesley roamed annually.

"We were together so much at festivals that people thought we were a couple," she said, "but we were just sidekicks."

Last year, after Wes' death, Kim didn't attend Kate Wolf.

"We always partnered up to do radio there, and that's why I didn't go last year. I just couldn't see doing radio there without him."

She paused for a few seconds after that one.

A pair of sons are involved in music locally, though not exactly the same genres as their mom. Mr. Rogers is known for his electronica, and Pharroh is part of the local hip hop group Ultimate Fantastic.

And in her spare time (huh?), Kim decided earlier this decade to learn how to play pedal steel guitar, an instrument very few women play.

"I just love the sound of it," she said, and got pedal steel artist Pete Grant to give her lessons.

"I thought I'd simply be hearing some serious twang in my living room, but …"

Nope, along came the Heifer Belles, the all-female Americana band that she joined five years and three CDs ago (one in process). They're earning a following in cowboy music circles and festivals, plus they play locally.

"I had no idea I'd be making CDs and playing on stage before a Strawberry audience at this stage in my life," she admitted.

Think about that.

Kim had been going to the twice-a-year Strawberry Festival for over 20 years as a music fan, and then there she was, seeing the festival in a whole new perspective by looking out over the crowd while performing on the main stage she'd watched from the audience so many times before.

Nice touch.

