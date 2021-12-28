On the Air: Eclectic KVMR broadcasters pick their favorite music of 2021

Every year, KVMR 89.5 FM broadcasters list their favorite albums of the year.

Since the station plays a wide array of eclectic music, the choices are all over the genre map.

Here are some of this year’s top five lists (although some broadcasters don’t count too well). The non-commercial Nevada City community radio station has over 150 volunteer broadcasters.

Laura Miller Diamonds & Rust: Saturday 6-8 p.m.

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Lambent Light)

Joni Mitchell – Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (Rhino)

VA – Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 (Oh Boy)

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings (New West)

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite (Rounder)

Jerianne Van Dijk – Morning Show: Alternate Fridays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Charlie Hunter, Geoff Clapp, and Sam Fribush – Sam Fribush Organ Trio – Riverboat Vol 1. (Flybird Music)

Kurt Elling – Super Blue (Feat. Charlie Hunter) (Edition Records)

José González – Local Valley (Mute)

Joel Van Dijk – Here Now (Wizard Soul Records)

Johnny Gallagher – Music Magazine: Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aaron Fraser – Introducing (Dead Oceans)

Valerie June – The Moon and The Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy)

Nick Waterhouse – Promenade Blue (Innovative Leisure)

Allison Russell – Outside Child (Fantasy)

Shannon & The Clams – Year Of The Spider (Easy Eye Sound)

VA – Brighter Days Ahead (Colemine Records)

Jes Taber – Room Temperature Butter: Alternate Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

Lee Baggett – Just a Minute (Perpetual Doom)

Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You (You’ve Changed Records)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop)

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Drag City)

Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Polydor)

Ill Humours – Psykick Dancehall: Alternate Sundays 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Phuong Tâm – Magical Nights – Saigon Surf Twist & Soul (1964-1966) (Sublime Frequencies)

Tamar Aphek – All Bets are Off (Kill Rock Stars)

Anika – Change (Sacred Bones)

KOKOKO! – Fongola (Instrumentals) (Trangressive)

VA – Color De Trópico Compiled By El Drágon Criollo & El Palmas (El Palmas Music)

VA – Modernity (Kent Records)

Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds: Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista)

Neil Young – Down In The Rust Bucket (Reprise)

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Deja Vu 50th Anniversary (Rhino)

Los Lobos – Native Sons (New West)

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch)

Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club (Interscope)

Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)

David Crosby – For Free (BMG)

Don Lipari – Earth Music: Alternate Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Annabelle Chvostek – String of Pearls (MQGV Records)

Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince (New Amsterdam)

Ballake Sissoko – Djourou (NO FORMAT!)

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Meridiana (Ponderosa Records)

Cedric Dind-Lavoie – Archives (Corne de Brume)

Fanfare Ciocărlia – It Wasn’t Hard to Love You (Asphalt Tango Records)

Karolina Cicha and Company – Karaim Music Map (Bitik / Polish Karaim Association)

Katherine Priddy – The Eternal Rocks Beneath (Navigator Records)

Omar Sosa – An East African Journey (Otá Records)

Puuluup – Viimane Suusataja (Ounaviks)

Toumani Diabate And The London Symphony Orchestra – Korolen (World Circuit Records)

Lisa Lillie – Morning Show: Alternate Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Becca Stevens – Becca Stevens and the Secret Trio (Core Port)

Michael League – So Many Me (Ground Up Music)

Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves – Reconvexo (Anzic Records)

Maia Sharp – Mercy Rising (Ark 21)

Jay Ramada – Imaginary Thunder (Luminocity Entertainment)

Greg Jewett – Music Magazine: Alternate Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bachelor (Jay Som + Pale Hound) – Doomin’ Sun (Polyvinyl)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Darkroom / Interscope)

Equiknoxx – Basic Tools Mixtape

Shannon Lay – Geist (Sub Pop)

Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night (Sub Pop)

Sundur – Somewhere There’s Music (Needle to the Groove)

Tirzah – Colourgrade (Domino)

Valerie June – The Moon and The Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy)

Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny Haha (Secretly Canadian)

Leslie Winer – When I Hit You — You’ll Feel It (Light in the Attic)

John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds: Alternate Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and The Jukebox: Alternate Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Crys Matthews – Changemakers

Over the Moon – Chinook Waltz (Borealis Records)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise The Roof (Rounder)

Carrie Newcomer – Until Now (Available Light Records)

Valerie Smith – Renaissance (Bell Buckle Records)

Trevor Tchir – Sun & Moon

Jaspar Lepak – Desert Ghosts

Sara Thomsen and Paula Pedersen – Winter Wanderings

Mare Wakefield and NoMaD – No Remedy (CEN)

Tim O’Brien – He Walked On (Howdy Skies Music)

Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum: Alternate Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carolyn Wonderland – Tempting Fate (Alligator)

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying (Single Lock)

Dumpstaphunk – Where Do We Go From Here (Mascot/Funk Garage)

Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)

Mr. Sipp – Sippnotized (Malaco)

Southern Avenue – Be the Love You Want (Renew)

Tia Carroll – You Gotta Have It (Little Village Foundation)

Tito Jackson – Under Your Spell (Gulf Coast)

Valerie June – The Moon and The Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers (Fantasy)

Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – Not In My Lifetime (Blue Dot)

Prickly Pear – Music Magazine (Alt. Mondays 4pm-6pm)

Finneas – Optimist (OYOY, Inc)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (Darkroom / Interscope)

Ashlyn – Ashe (Mom + Pop)

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive)

P!nk – All I Know So Far EP (RCA Records)

The Succulent – Music Magazine: Alternate Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1 (KlDinaKorner / Interscope)

P!nk & Willow Sage Hart – Cover Me In Sunshine (Single) (RCA Records)

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – Lonely (Single) (Def Jam / Interscope)

Mystical Joyride – 3rd Eye (Magical Human Remix) (Single)

Ashe & Finneas – Till Forever Falls Apart (Single) (Mom + Pop)

Laurie DesJardins – New Brick Road: Alternate Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon

Gnoss – The Light of the Moon (Blackfly)

Maria Dunn – Joyful Banner Blazing (Distant Whisper)

Carrie Newcomer – Until Now (Available Light)

Dar Williams – I’ll Meet You Here (Renew)

Liz Simmons – Poets (Morgana)

Seth Lakeman – Make Your Mark (Honour Oak)

Ninebarrow – Live at Lighthouse, Poole

Andrew Marlin- Fable & Fire (Tanyard Branch)

Andrew Marlin – Witching Hour (Tanyard Branch)

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas – Syzygy (Culburnie)

Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Too: Alternate Friday Morning Show from 8:30 to 9 a.m. #toddstwotoo

Lord Huron – Long Lost (Republic Records / UMG)

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista)

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine – A Beginner’s Mind (Asthmatic Kitty)

WOOM – Into the Rest (House Anxiety)

Rhye – Home (Loma Vista)

Madlib – Sound Ancestors (Madlib Invazion)

Radiohead – KID A MNESIA (XL Recordings)

Aesop Rock & Blockhead – Garbology (Rhymesayers)

Heartless Bastards – A Beautiful Life (Sweet Unknown Records)

Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing!)

On The Air is a periodic feature about KVMR, a non-commercial, eclectic community radio station in Nevada City with 170 volunteer broadcasters on its main signal 89.5 FM and on its 105.7 FM second signal and KVMRx.org indie rock webstream