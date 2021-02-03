On the Air: Classic Joni, Neil photos available during KVMR Winter Membership Drive

This classic Joni Mitchell photo was taken by legendary folk rock photographer Henry Diltz as Joni looked outside a window in her Laurel Canyon House in 1970. 8 x 10 inch collectible photos of it will be available during KVMR's upcoming membership drive.

In another early 1970s photo, Guitar in hand, Neil Young sits on a hay bale during a Henry Diltz photo shoot at Neil's Northern California Broken Arrow Ranch. Diltz will sign each photo for KVMR listeners and talk about Laurel Canyon Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on KVMR; photos will also be available Monday morning, Feb 15 on the Monday Morning Show.

Photographs on radio shows? Huh?

Well, when they’re two classic photos of icons Joni Mitchell and Neil Young shot by legendary folk rock photographer Henry Diltz, all bets are off.

The pair of pictures will be available as thank you gifts during Nevada City nonprofit KVMR 89.5 FM’s “You Turn Us On” February Membership Drive on a special Laurel Canyon “R Town” with Peter Blachley (Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.) and the Monday Morning Show with Steve Baker and Dawn Fischer (Feb. 15, 7-10 a.m.) .

The 8 x 10 inch collectibles, signed by Diltz, are valued at $350 each, but are being donated by Morrison Hotel Gallery to KVMR. The station is asking $120 ($10 a month) for one of them or $180 for both ($15 a month). They’ll be available online at kvmr.org

One has “Joni looking out the he window of her ‘very, very, very fine house’ in Laurel Canyon,” says Diltz. “This was taken in 1970, a couple months before her hit album, ‘Blue’, was released and was the inspiration for Graham Nash’s amazing song ‘Our House”.”

The Neil Young photo, also from the early ’70s, was taken at Young’s “Broken Arrow Ranch” south of the Bay Area, where Diltz would visit for a couple days and take shots of Young in various places. Blachley says this one “has that Neil getting bored with it look,” yet it turned out to be the photographic pick of the litter one trip.

KNOW & JOIN WHAT: “You Turn Us On” KVMR Winter Membership Drive offering classic Joni Mitchell and Neil Young collectible photos from photographer Henry Diltz and WHEN: Available during “R Town” and “Monday Morning Show” only, Sunday 8 p.m. to Monday 10 a.m., Feb. 14-15. COST: $120 ($10/month) for one, $180 ($15) for both photos AVAILABLE: kvmr.org online and via phone 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday Feb 15, 530-265-9555 WHERE: KVMR 89. 5 FM, Truckee 105.1 FM, kvmr.org INFO: kvmr.org

OPENS POST 9/11

Blachley is founder and co-owner of the Morrison Hotel Gallery, and Diltz is a co-owner. The New York site opened only a few weeks after 9/11.

“I had to talk people into letting us rent space and create an art gallery in its (9/11) wake,” he notes.

“When we got up and running, a lot of people came to see photos of Joni and Neil and hear their music,“ recalls Blachley. “It turned out to be a healing moment for New Yorkers still feeling raw from 9/11. They’d stop by to see photos of all these (music) people from their youth as a way to deal with their grief.”

“Fire engines, with first responders to the tragedy, even made time to stop by,” according to Blachley.

Since then, Morrison Hotel has added Los Angeles and Maui locations, with Mick Fleetwood (of Fleetwood Mac) a partner in the Hawaiian gallery.

Meanwhile, KVMR Membership Director Adriana Kelly insists there was no connection between the “You Turn Us On” KVMR Drive theme and the Joni Mitchell song “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio”.

“But there is now,” she says with a laugh.

Then Kelly got introspective.

“Last year, we learned we can still be together while we’re apart. Community radio is the original ‘social media’, your friends and neighbors coming together to bring a little joy into your home, office, car, workshop, garden…wherever you go, there we are.”

“In good times and hard times, KVMR is by your side,” she points out, then works the theme again. “Turn us on and feel the love.”

SPECIAL SHOWS

Some of that love will be on display through special programming during the five day drive, with the always lively Jerianne Van Dijk and indie pop feature Todd’s Two Two kicking off the drive 7-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

That day will also include the acoustic folk “Nevada City Limits” with Dennis Brunnenmeyer at 10 a.m., while eccentric and provocative cover songs “Get Back In Bed” with Polly and Molly on “Under The Covers 3” at noon. At 2 p.m., Sean Dooley will feature classroom IDs and new music show, with Hap Hazard bound to play some Rolling Stones at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 will have live shows featuring Larry Hillberg’s Backroads 7-10 a.m., Eric Rice’s County Line Bluegrass at 10, the return of Kim Rogers and Good Stuff at 1 p.m. “Love Is On The Air” says Laura Miller about her 6 p.m. Diamonds and Rust program, with still one more Saturday night of Dead Air at 8 p.m.

Valentines Day Sunday has Gary Wells and Allison Miller combining forces 7-10 a.m., with Hawaiian music and Michael Keene on Kani Ka Pila following.

The Caravan of Love will be broadcast noon to 2 p.m., with cars proceeding through Nevada City and Grass Valley in celebration of “Love, Kindness and Peace.” Starting point is the Eric Rood Center Parking Lot. To register or get information, email theboard@kvmr.org.

A three hour expanded edition of “Blues Spectrum” will center on Louisiana blues from 2 to 5 p.m., also with three hours of Classics Declassified and classical music until R Town at 8 p.m.

