On Stage at the State presents The Ray Charles Project on Saturday.

On Saturday, in tribute to the genius of Ray Charles, a swinging septet of outstanding Bay Area musicians offers their take on some of the highlights from Ray’s amazing songbook.

Tony Lindsay has 11 Grammy awards on his mantel after spending two decades as lead singer of Santana, and has recorded with such artists as Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield and Steve Winwood.

Glenn Walters sang lead for two sensational Bay Area bands, the Hoodoo Rhythm Devils and the Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra. The San Francisco Examiner called his voice “as warm, furry and comforting as a mink coat. You just wanna wrap it around you.”

Keyboardist David K. Mathews has played with Tower of Power, Etta James and is currently the keyboard player for Santana.

Blues guitarist extraordinaire Chris Cain has played with such greats as Albert King and Albert Collins, Boz Scaggs and Willie Nelson, and recorded ten solo albums, including his latest, So Many Miles, “a delicious blend of blues laced with jazz and rock.”

Bassist DeWayne Pate has worked with an array of top artists including Huey Lewis and the News, Boz Scaggs and Maria Muldaur.

Deszon Claiborne has worked with blues great Charles Brown and is the dynamic drummer for Clockwork and the Tammy Hall Trio.

Join these musical dynamos in a tribute to the genius of soul and blues, Ray Charles.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. Reserved Seating is $26 Advance, $28 Day of Show. For information, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.