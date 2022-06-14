On Stage at the State  presents The Old Blind Dogs

Standing on the cutting edge of Scotland’s roots revival, The Old Blind Dogs “play with a compelling energy and intoxicating rhythm; players and audience seem to share a wild ecstasy of emotion,” according to The Scotsman. They will being playing the Auburn State Theatre on Friday, June 17.

Consisting of four of Scotland’s traditional musicians, the band’s musical heart continues to beat strong. Original member Jonny Hardie (fiddle/vocals) is joined by Aaron Jones (cittern/guitar/vocals), Ali Hutton (pipes/whistles) and Donald Hay (percussion/vocals).

Their new album, Knucklehead Circus, has been getting reviews touting it as one of the band’s best. “Knucklehead,” their 14th studio recording, celebrates the band’s rich history and promise of the future.

As recent inductees to the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards’ Trad Music Hall of Fame, the ‘Dogs’ celebrate thirty years on the road in 2022.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

KNOW & GO WHO: On Stage at the State WHAT: The Old Blind Dogs WHEN: Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. 2 hours with Intermission WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn TICKETS: Tickets: $30 (+$6 fees) MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156