On Stage at the State  presents The Gothard Sisters

Performing new and traditional music steeped in Celtic folk roots has built this dynamic group of musicians and championship step dancers a loyal international following. Through over 10 years of touring, the optimistic style of Greta, Willow and Solana Gothard has been enjoyed by fans of all ages around the world.

Their latest album, Dragonfly, features acoustic instrumentation and uplifting vocals exploring themes of resilience and adventure. Writing and recording near their home in the Pacific Northwest, the band has released eight albums and has performed over 1,000 live shows over the course of their career.

The Gothard Sisters have performed in venues across the United States, including the Kennedy Center in Washington DC; performances with Disney Cruise lines, and a 20-city concert tour of Japan in 2019.

“Blending Celtic, folk, classical and new age musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies, creating music that is “vivid, inspirational and captivating,” wrote Tim Carroll in the Folk Words Review.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Gothard Sisters WHEN: Friday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. Two hours with intermission WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $30 (+$6 fees) MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156