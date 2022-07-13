On Stage at the State presents The Gothard Sisters
Performing new and traditional music steeped in Celtic folk roots has built this dynamic group of musicians and championship step dancers a loyal international following. Through over 10 years of touring, the optimistic style of Greta, Willow and Solana Gothard has been enjoyed by fans of all ages around the world.
Their latest album, Dragonfly, features acoustic instrumentation and uplifting vocals exploring themes of resilience and adventure. Writing and recording near their home in the Pacific Northwest, the band has released eight albums and has performed over 1,000 live shows over the course of their career.
The Gothard Sisters have performed in venues across the United States, including the Kennedy Center in Washington DC; performances with Disney Cruise lines, and a 20-city concert tour of Japan in 2019.
“Blending Celtic, folk, classical and new age musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies, creating music that is “vivid, inspirational and captivating,” wrote Tim Carroll in the Folk Words Review.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Gothard Sisters
WHEN: Friday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. Two hours with intermission
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $30 (+$6 fees)
MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156
Nevada County Historical Society shows The Union’s Women’s Suffrage film, presentation with director
The Nevada County Historical Society is showing of Women’s Suffrage film as directed by Andrew Rolland and who will be present to share on the making of this film.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User