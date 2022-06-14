On Stage at the State presents Mary Gauthier
Using her art to traverse the uncharted waters of the past few years resulted in Mary Gauthier’s just-released eleventh album, Dark Enough to See the Stars. Mary Gauthier will be playing Wednesday, June 22, at the Auburn State Theatre.
Deep emotion resonates throughout Dark Enough to See the Stars. “It kicks off with three love songs,” says Gauthier. “The joyous triad – the catchy ‘Fall Apart World,’ the lilting ballad ‘Amsterdam,’ and gospel-tinged ‘Thank God for You’ – each punctuated with Danny Mitchell’s evocative keyboards – comes alive with poetic imagery.”
“Dark Enough” follows the profound antidote to trauma, Rifles & Rosary Beads, her 2018 collaborative work with wounded Iraq war veterans which was named Best Album of The Year at International Folk Music Awards. It also garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album, as well as a nomination for Album of the Year by the Americana Music Association.
Mary’s songs have been recorded by numerous artists including Dolly Parton, Boy George, Blake Shelton and Kathy Mattea, and have appeared extensively in film and television.
Special Guest Jaimee Harris, “The Next Queen of Americana-Folk” (NPR), opens and performs with Mary on Wednesday.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
KNOW & GO
WHO: On Stage at the State
WHAT: Mary Gauthier with Special Guest Jaimee Harris
WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 p.m. 2 hours with Intermission
TICKETS: $25 (+ $6 fees)
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156
