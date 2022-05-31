Performer/musician Jason Petty brings the authentic and personal story of Hank Williams Sr. to life in a show that goes beyond a tribute. Backed by a four-piece band, Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes will perform this Saturday in Auburn.

The show is chock full of Hank’s hits from ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’ and ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’, to ‘Hey Good Lookin’ and ‘Lovesick Blues’ and many more. Jason also pays tribute to those who influenced and were influenced by Hank, including Jimmie Rodgers, Roy Acuff, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Webb Pierce and Alan Jackson.

This show came about following Jason’s being asked to do a reading of a play about Hank Williams for the Ryman Auditorium, former home of the Grand Ole Opry. He was hired on the spot and Lost Highway ran for two years at the Ryman.

After seven straight years of touring with Lost Highway, winning rave reviews and an off-Broadway Obie award, Jason wrote a show based upon all the people he befriended who knew Hank. These included Grand Ole Opry stars, musicians, friends and family of Williams. That show is Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes.

Jason has gathered many stories and was asked to write a book but decided to write shows honoring the grand legends of country music and their songs. It has become his life’s calling to do so and will continue until they drag him off the stage.

“I played with Hank for many years and I was his best friend,“ said Don Helms, member of The Drifting Cowboys (Hank’s Band). ”No one in my time has come closer to Hank’s look, sound and natural charisma than Jason. He’s the best, hands down!”

Source: On Stage at the State

KNOW & GO WHAT: On Stage at the State presents Jason Petty’s “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes” WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn MORE INFO: Visit AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156 TICKETS: Reserved seating $35 + $6 fees