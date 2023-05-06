Wayland Whitney rehearses OLLI O prior to May 7 2023 concert

Wayland Whitney rehearses with the OLLI Orchestra. The orchestra will present a free concert called “Mozart, Mason and More” at 2 p.m. at Sierra College in Grass Valley on Sunday, May 7.

 Submitted photo

Special to The Union

OLLI, Nevada County’s Community Orchestra, presents “Mozart, Mason and More” on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Two pieces by Mozart will be performed. “The Living Daylights” Bond-film fans will recognize his “Symphony No. 40.” This tragic symphony contrasts well with his rambunctious “Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio,” also featured on the program.

Britta Tigan is a Friend of OLLI Orchestra.