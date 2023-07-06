On Friday, July 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., Betsy Lombard and Sara Brownwood will be hosting a reception for the showing of their oil paintings. Their works will be on display at the Powell House at 203 South Pine Street in downtown Nevada City.
Betsy is a veteran artist with longstanding fans of her work which depicts landscapes of local interest, California, east of the Sierras and Central Valley farmland. She has been showing and selling her work for most of her life and participates in the local Open Studios Tour. Betsy’s work is bold and colorful.