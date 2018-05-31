Off the Beaten Path: The Washington Hotel
May 31, 2018
PREVIOUSLY … OFF THE BEATEN PATH
The Red Frog Bar & Grill (Colfax)
Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo (Camptonville)
Join The Union Editor Brian Hamilton in the latest installment of Off the Beaten Path, as he visits the Washington Hotel and its new owner Charity Jackson, while enjoying an afternoon on the back deck with the the Yuba River serving as a beautiful backdrop.
