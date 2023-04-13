Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre’s Spring 2023 production, “Variety Show,” opens a short three-week run on Friday, April 14 in their uniquely charming and intimate location at 305 Commercial Street in Nevada City.
The musical comedy revue will play at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from April 14 through April 29 (admission $35) as well as at 2 p.m. Sundays April 16, 23 and 30 (admission $30). Pre-show entertainment by Chris Crockett commences one hour before show time on Fridays and Saturdays, and pre-show entertainment on Sundays is provided by American Roots singer-songwriter Jennifer Knapp.
Starring veteran performers Heidi Grass, Kate Haight, Krissi DeKowzan, Tina Marie Kelley and Ken Miele, this musical extravaganza features some of the best songs from Off Broadstreet’s many productions and the most memorable music and comedy moments from the second half of the 20th Century: From I Love Lucy to Laugh-In and SNL, from Bill Haley to ABBA and Madonna. Including many Oscar winning movie themes that have become part of the “Soundtrack of our Lives.” Share in this delightful dance down memory lane and see if it’s true that “Works of art reflect the spirit of an age!” You will be laughing, toe-tapping and singing along for the entire 90 minutes!
Since the performance calendar is somewhat shortened due to scheduling considerations, it is recommended that reservations be made early to be assured seating, especially toward the latter part of the run. For reservations, please phone (530) 265-8686. For more information, please visit www.offbroadstreet.com.