Variety Cast

Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre’s Spring 2023 production, “Variety Show,” opens a short, three-week run on Friday, April 14. Pictured are cast members from left to right: Heidi Grass, Krissi DeKowzan, Kate Haight, Tina Marie Kelley and Ken Miele.

 Photo by Heidi Grass

Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre’s Spring 2023 production, “Variety Show,” opens a short three-week run on Friday, April 14 in their uniquely charming and intimate location at 305 Commercial Street in Nevada City.

The musical comedy revue will play at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from April 14 through April 29 (admission $35) as well as at 2 p.m. Sundays April 16, 23 and 30 (admission $30). Pre-show entertainment by Chris Crockett commences one hour before show time on Fridays and Saturdays, and pre-show entertainment on Sundays is provided by American Roots singer-songwriter Jennifer Knapp.