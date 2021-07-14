Off Broadstreet returns with musical comedy revue ‘Sing Me Back’

KNOW & GO WHO: Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre WHAT: Dress rehearsal of “Sing Me Back“ – A musical comedy revue by John Driscoll and Jan Kopp WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays July 16 through Aug. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18 and Aug. 1 and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 WHERE: Off Broadstreet, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $35 Friday & Saturday. $30 Thursday & Sunday MORE INFO: Visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com or call 530-265-8686

After a sixteen month closure due to quarantine, Off Broadstreet will finally open its doors on Friday, July 16. An all-star cast presents Off Broadstreet’s re-opening show: Dress Rehearsal of “Sing Me Back.”

“Sing Me Back” is a nostalgic musical tour of all of your favorite hits from the 1950s through the 1980s. Since the musical is staged as a “Dress Rehearsal,” audiences will get a glimpse “behind the scenes” as the cast attempts to rise above the various mishaps that often plague a production in the final stages of preparation. And, in the tradition of all previous Dress Rehearsals since our beginning in 1989, the “fantasy sequences” give each individual performer a chance to reveal something unique and personal.

Off Broadstreet regulars Jay Barker, Kenny DeKowzan, Danny McCammon, Krissi DeKowzan, Tina Marie Kelley and Kate Haight will thrill you in this fun-filled musical delight.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

Source: Off Broadstreet