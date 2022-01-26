Off Broadstreet presents ‘Johnny Gough Chapter IV’

This new fourth installment of our popular musical satire finds the intrepid Detective Johnny Gough (Ken Miele), now aided by a new assistant, Detective Darla Wemple (Kim Wellman), back in the town of Lasem, still in pursuit of the elusive criminal Frank O. Their efforts are again hampered by evil genius Ursel Opper (Micah Cone), his split personality wife Gina (Tina Marie Kelley), Frank O’s devious ex-wife Sheilla (Kate Haight) and mysterious Russian temptress Lucretia Novascotia Ivanovich (Karen Leigh Sharp).

Johnny Gough Chapter IV is filled with laughs, deception and intrigue, punctuated by memorable musical moments from a variety of musical genres: classic and contemporary rock, pop, Latin and country, with memorable iconic hits originally performed by Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin, The Doors, Linda Ronstadt, Chuck Berry, Dolly Parton, Foreigner and many more. With imaginative choreography by Tina Marie Kelley, this talented cast will take you on a hilariously wild ride in true Off Broadstreet fashion.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all Friday and Saturday performances

COVID-19 Policy

All guests must provide proof of vaccination and come prepared to remain masked when not at your table. Please see website for more info: http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

Source: Off Broadstreet

KNOW & GO WHAT: Johnny Gough Chapter IV WHEN: Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 4 through March 5. Also Sundays, Feb 13 & 27, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m. Closed Saturday, Feb. 19 for “In Concert” WHERE: Off Broadstreet Theatre, 305 Commercial St, Nevada City MORE INFO: Call 530-265-8686 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com