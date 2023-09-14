Off Broadstreet presents another in a series of incredible evenings of classic American country/folk music from the early 20th Century as well as some more contemporary and original songs. Featuring the amazing vocal talents of Jennifer Knapp and her daughter China Rose Kopp. One Night Only, Friday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. Admission $25. Tickets available online at www.offbroadstreet.com Or, if you prefer, call (530) 265-8686 to make your reservation by phone or email your reservation request to john@offbroadstreet.com. Seating, pre-show with Cherisha Heart and beverage service at 7:00 p.m., Show at 8:00 p.m.
KNOW & GO What: BuckStar and American Roots When: Friday, September 15th at 8:00 p.m. Where: Off Broadstreet How: Tickets are $25. Tickets available online at www.offbroadstreet.com {related_content_uuid}5639129a-9324-477f-bae5-873f605f3ffb{/related_content_uuid}