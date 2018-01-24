Off Broadstreet owner Jan Kopp opens Theater’s 29th season with ‘Who The Hell is Holly Miller?’ in Nevada City

Off Broadstreet owner Jan Kopp returns to the stage to reprise one of her signature roles as Holly Miller, a small-town girl who has spent a lifetime in pursuit of a childhood dream of "becoming a star."

First presented by Off Broadstreet in 1997, "Who The Hell is Holly Miller?" chronicles the rise of an incurable optimist from anonymity to obscurity across the decades, from grade school talent show in the 1950s, through attempts to promote a band in the 1960s and various efforts to break into "show business" on stage and TV through the '70s and '80s.

Finally, after many years of struggle, Holly has at last landed a one-night gig at the Grange Hall in tiny Pinedale, Wyoming. She is accompanied by a band consisting of her two grown sons, two close friends and her ex-husband. Their participation is a birthday gift to Holly.

The cast consists of many long-time Off Broadstreet talents, including Jim Thornton as Holly's guitar-playing ex-husband as well as phenomenal keyboard talent Katie Baker and Off Broadstreet favorite Darryl Stines as the life-long friends.

Well-known local singer/actor Andrew Kerr and relative newcomer Kelly Nevius round out the cast as Holly's two grown sons Buck and Buddy.

The production is staged as a live concert that is supplemented by Holly's flashbacks and by personal "interview sequences" in which, one by one, the band members reveal their history with and attachment to their beloved Holly. The story line is also somewhat biographical in that it draws upon the real-life experiences of Kopp and those of her co-writer, John Driscoll.

Punctuating the action are original live-instrument arrangements of over two-dozen top Billboard songs from the different eras created by keyboardist Katie Baker, who also served as the production's musical director.

"Who The Hell is Holly Miller?" opens Friday and plays at 8:15 p.m. at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, 305 Commercial St. in Nevada City most Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 24.

Admission is $28. There are two Sunday matinees scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18, and there will not be a performance on Saturday, Feb. 3.

You may find the complete performance schedule and admission prices on the Off Broadstreet website http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

For reservations, please call 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213.