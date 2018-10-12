October artists at Art Works Gallery

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process and ask them questions. On Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., Art Works will have three artists at the gallery demonstrating their unique styles and techniques.

Photographer Gail Lipson will be exhibiting photographs printed on both paper and on metal to highlight the differences and benefits to each surface.

Silk Artist Kris Johnson will be demonstrating how she creates her line of silk scarves. Similar to a monoprint, she will show how she uses her hand dyed silk to print from one fabric to another.

Painter Sylviane Gaumer will be working on a sunset oil painting. She will show her palette knife technique to paint trees.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.

The Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.

Source: Art Works Gallery Co-op.