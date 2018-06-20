North San Juan Cherry Festival
KNOW & GO
WHO: North San Juan Cherry Festival, sponsored by the North San Juan Community Center
WHAT: 123rd annual North San JuanCherry Festival
WHERE: North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, North San Juan
WHEN: Saturday, June 23. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INFO: For those who would like to volunteer, contact Shari at nsjcommunitycenter@gmail.com. And those who would like to pre-register for entering a float or joining the parade can contact Sue at 530-292-9525
Saturday marks the 123rd annual North San Juan Cherry Festival. This is the largest event that the North San Juan Community Center puts on, and raises the highest amount of money for the Center.
Complete with games, face painting, a cake walk, a dunk tank, a pie-eating contest, and more, the Cherry Festival is an event for the whole family to attend. Local bands will be playing music, and local vendors will be selling their goods.
The event starts with the parade at 10 a.m. It will start at NSJ Fire Department on Reservoir St. and end on the ground of the Old North San Juan Schoolhouse. Last year, the parade had 25 attendees and 18 drop-ins.
Those who would like to pre-register for entering a float or joining the parade can contact Sue at 530-292-9525, or by showing up the day of the event at 8:30 a.m. at the Firehall in North San Juan. Participation and float entry is free of charge.
All proceeds will go to improvements and continued community services at the North San Juan Community Center.
For those who would like to volunteer, contact Shari at nsjcommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Sarah Hunter is a University of Nevada journalism student and intern with The Union. Contact her at ncpcintern@theunion.com.
