North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center presents Eterno, el Flamenco vive

On Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m., Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. direct from Seville, will present Eterno, el Flamenco vive, at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center in Nevada City. Savannah and Diego have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. Eterno promises an authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington and California.

About the performers

Savannah Fuentes is a Flamenco dancer and producer. She is the only touring artist in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture, presenting “real Flamenco, straight and stunning,” according to Regina Hackett, Seattle Post Intelligencer. She has independently produced and danced in over 400 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists, including Diego Amador Jr., Saray Munoz, and Jesus Montoya.

Savannah Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. Her fascination with Flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a Flamenco performance on television “… and, although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form.”

Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon. Fuentes attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.

Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Savannah Fuentes tours the West Coast regularly bringing delighted audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art, often performing for communities that would otherwise be unable to enjoy this unique art form.

From Seville, Diego Amador Jr was born into flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated flamenco pianist/composer Diego Amador and his uncles are Rafael and Raimundo Amador (Pata Negra). The 27-year-old Amador is a multi-instrumentalist who recently released his first full-length album, Presente en el Tiempo.

From a very young age, he began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito, and Joaquín Cortés. He has also worked alongside jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, Bireli Lagrene, and Charlie Haden. Known mainly as a Flamenco singer, he also plays guitar, piano and percussion.

Source: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHO: Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. WHAT: Eterno, el Flamenco vive WHEN: May 26, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City TICKETS: General admission $26, VIP seating $40 student $18, child $12. available at http://www.eventbrite.coA