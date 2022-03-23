No one expects the Spanish Inquisition: ‘Don Carlos’ showing in Grass Valley Saturday

This Saturday Grass Valley’s Del Oro Theare presents the Met Opera Live in HD performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos.”

Based on Friedrich von Schiller’s 1787 play, this longest and in many ways most complex of Giuseppe Verdi’s operas, deals with mistrust, betrayal, ill-fated love, and the absolute power of the Church. The classic stuff that operas are made of! Imagine that you are a Prince of the Realm and you meet the intended of your upcoming arranged marriage. Fireworks! You love her, she loves you! Happy days! But no, there’s been a switch, and your new love is going to wed your father. Remember, you’re just a Prince, and dad is the King. This is the predicament of the title character and his father, Philip II. Following this twist of fate, misery ensues, along with political intrigue revolving the brutal Spanish regime in conquered Flanders. Looming over all is the almighty Grand Inquisitor holding the power of life and very painful death over everyone, even the King. The Inquisitor is pretty nasty, and bodies do burn at the stake. Interesting to see this staged.

Though the characters are based on actual people and events, as ever with historically based works, liberties are taken. “Don Carlos” has an unusually complicated performance history. The Met is presenting a first for the Company, the original five-act French version. Most often, one of several different Italian language revisions is the offering. It’s a work on an epic scale in which the Chorus plays a major role, commenting on and responding to the dramatic turns of events.

Full disclosure: some years ago, I was in a production of the play “Lend me a Tenor.” I had to sing in a duet from this opera. Terrifying, but I had an excellent (and brave) vocal coach, and so I survived. With her help, I think I avoided being awful. Just. Come see how the pros do it.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com

Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth and Etienne Dupuis as Rodrigue in Verdi's "Don Carlos."

Photo by Ken Howard / courtesy Met Opera