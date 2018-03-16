Ninjas descend upon Grass Valley on March 24

And now for something completely different! Get ready for an evening of adrenaline producing action, gut busting laughter, and general amazement on Saturday, March 24, when the internationally acclaimed ninja theatre troupe, NANDA returns to The Center for the Arts.

NANDA was extremely popular when they last visited Grass Valley, and return again with a spectacular new feature length ninja style variety show. This carefully orchestrated typhoon of dance, juggling, comedy and acrobatics is the very first brand new, all NANDA theater show since 2010!

Featuring a mélange of comedy sketches, skill acts, and signature NANDA style action, the experience aims to provide everything from the visually spellbinding, to markedly zany nonsense, and on to absurd feats of ninja madness. Threads tying together pieces of the performance dip in and out of the action, at times pulling from classic vaudeville and circus traditions, at other times exploding entirely into new amalgamations of theater entertainment – Everything in this show is infinitely pointless, and that is the point!

NANDA'S opening act, Figmentally: Imaginary Circus Comedy, is just as fun and outlandish as they are. Dive into the world of a curious writer whose uncontrollable imagination takes over her story and her life. When is imagination the most real thing there is? Hilarious theatrical circus brought to life through COMEDY, MAGIC, unexpected PUPPETRY, artistic JUGGLING, acrobatic DANCE, and cookies! "Prepare to be dazzled and delighted by wild, circus-inspired imagination,” said Georgia Straight.

This evening show is appropriate for tweens, teens, and adults. Click HERE for more information about this fun, off the wall show, or to purchase tickets.

But what about the children?!

Are you looking for something fun to do with the kids that doesn't cost a fortune? You are in luck, as Center for the Arts will also host one of their amazing FREE Family Fun Days from 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, featuring abbreviated performances by both NANDA and Figmentally. These events are entertaining for kids of all ages, and a wonderful way for parents to enjoy a show nearly as much as their children.

There will be three acts at this event with two showings; the first performance takes place from 11 a.m.-12:35 p.m. and the second spans from 12:45 p.m.-2:25 p.m. In addition to these incredible shorts, kids can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, and creative arts and crafts projects, so make sure to get there early (doors open at 10 a.m.) to have time to experience the full spectrum of fun!

In addition to NANDA and Figmentally, the final act will be performed by The Center for the Art's own AirAligned aerial dance group, who have grown from a small class to a professional level known nationwide. AirAligned's principal performers Joe Simms and Sophie Wingerd will present a fanciful new performance of magic featuring their take on notable characters such as Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinkerbell. This Family Friendly Short will showcase not only aerial silks, but also acrobatics and Aerial Bungee!

The schedule of performances is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Figmentally 25 min

11:35 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. Nanda 25 min

12:10 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. AirAligned 25 min

12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Figmentally 25 min

1:25 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. Nanda 25 min

2:00 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. AirAligned 25 min

So bring the kids and come enjoy a flight of fancy for the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to this FREE event, offered by The Center for the Arts as a gift to the families in our community.