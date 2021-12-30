‘Nightmare Alley’: Darkness waits for those who seek it

Guillermo del Toro brings us an updated version of the 1947 noir classic “Nightmare Alley.” “Nightmare Alley” leans toward shadow and magical realism — an artistic signature of del Toro’s demonstrated ability to bring life’s underbelly into a clear and conflicted view. (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” 2006, “The Shape of Water,” 2017).

“Nightmare Alley” finds a grifter, Stan, played by Bradley Cooper, discovering a new place and talent within the carny world populated by the washed-up vaudeville couple, Zeena and Pete, (Toni Collette and David Strathairn). We learn about carny life through Stan’s interactions with the carny manager and strongman, played respectively by Willem Dafoe and Ron Perlman. But for Stan, he is waiting for his show-stopping co-worker, Molly (Rooney Mara). Together, they flee the carny world and form a classy mentalist act targeting Chicago high society, attracting the eventual interest of both a mysterious psychoanalyst and reclusive millionaire (Cate Blanchett and Richard Jenkins), and this is where it gets very interesting.

Characterized as a neo-noir thriller, “Nightmare Alley” provides a clear-eyed perspective on the bankruptcy of soul-starved wealth and its parallel to the less-privileged carnival life. Which, the viewer may be left to wonder, is more depraved?

Excellent performances are supported by superb costuming and set design providing a uniformly memorable cinematic experience. It’s not hard to imagine del Toro, who came to directing through years of make-up and stagecraft artistry, having a great time creating the detailed and ghoulish carny sets. Here the distortion and fear created is intentional, unlike the concealed threat of Cate Blanchett’s (Lilith) lavish office.

“Nightmare Alley” is likely to snag a number of Academy nominations, including chatter about del Toro (Best Director) and Bradley Cooper (Best Actor), who not only provides the leading actor role, but serves as co-producer, alongside del Toro and J. Miles Dale. Irrespective of awards contention, this is a film worth seeing. Much more than a thriller or film noir, del Toro brings this story a nuanced metaphor with a neatly framed and unpredictable conclusion.

