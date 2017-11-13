New services added at the Auburn Health Center

AUBURN — Western Sierra Medical Clinic will add obstetrics and gynecology services and Urgent Care at its Auburn Health Center at 3111 Professional Drive, the latest effort to meet the ever-increasing health care needs of the community.

Western Sierra is committed to expanding services and providing accessible, quality health care to the Auburn community and central Placer County. Western Sierra, the largest outpatient provider in nearby Nevada County, opened two health centers in Auburn about a year ago — its first in Placer County.

"We are enthusiastic to add these services in response to the trust we are earning in the community and region," said Western Sierra CEO Scott McFarland. "The Auburn health centers continue to add patients, enabling us to fulfill our mission to offer more health services closer to home."

The addition of Urgent Care allows patients access to providers for non-emergency treatment for minor injuries and illnesses. All community members are welcome — regardless of whether they are a Western Sierra patient.

No appointment is needed and most insurance plans are accepted, including private, Veterans, Medicare and Medi-Cal.

Urgent Care gives the community access to health providers for everything from coughs and colds to sprains and strains. Urgent Care at the Professional Drive health center is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Recommended Stories For You

"We want to make health care as convenient and easy as possible, especially for those who are dealing with an unexpected health issue and don't have a primary care physician," said Dr. Heather Lucas-Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Western Sierra.

"The additional services will help meet the community's demand for accessible, quality health care."

Auburn, like many communities in the state, also has a critical need for women's services. Many residents are forced to drive to south Placer County for obstetrics and gynecology treatment.

Physician Assistant Jessica Miller will provide women's health services at the Professional Drive health center, and Dr. Christopher Genobaga, a 17-year obstetrician and gynecologist, will begin seeing patients on Dec. 18.

Dr. Genobaga will offer prenatal care for mothers-to-be and their still-developing babies, as well as handling their deliveries at nearby Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

He will also help women with a range of health services, from choosing the most appropriate birth control method to performing hysterectomies. Physician Assistant Miller performs women's health exams, including gynecologic, and provides prenatal and postpartum care.

The Professional Drive health center opened with primary care services and quickly added pain and addiction management and nutrition services.

The expansion of OB/GYN and Urgent Care services is the next step to help provide comprehensive health care in Auburn.

"We are always looking at ways to expand services and more effectively meet the needs of the communities that we serve," McFarland said.

Source: Western Sierra Medical Clinic