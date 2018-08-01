New season announced from Music in the Mountains

TICKETS & INFO: $75-$30, Youth, ages 17 and under are free. To purchase tickets or for more information call 530-265-6124, go online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or visit the Box Office in person at 530 Searls Ave., Nevada City

On the heels of Music in the Mountains awe-inspiring 37th annual SummerFest, the Sierra Foothill's premier presenter of classical music and provider of music education, has planned a blockbuster of a 2018/19 season that celebrates favorite classics, and showcases exciting emerging new artists along with world-class performers.

"This year we will further build regional partnerships so we can continue to bring a variety of fascinating programming to combine with our own productions," said Pete Nowlen MIM artistic director. "We will introduce the California Youth Symphony, one of America's great youth orchestras, and Townsend Opera Modesto, a highly respected company that presents nationally prominent singers, to that roster."

The new season kicks off on Oct. 18 at the Don Baggett Theatre with MIM partnering with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera to present Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto" featuring critically acclaimed violinist Angelo Xiang Yu and Schumann's "Symphony No. 4," led by the captivating Andrew Grams (National Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and more).

Followed by "Happy Holidays," the favorite holiday tradition that includes a sparkling celebration of carols and classics and features the MIM Chorus and Orchestra, on Dec. 8-9 at the Amaral Center, located at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

On Feb. 14, Russian opera diva Katya Smirnoff-Skyy joins the MIM Orchestra for a special night of cabaret that features songs celebrating love.

Richard Strauss' epic "Don Quixote" and other pieces featuring some of the most talented young musicians in America including cellist Davis You and the California Youth Symphony performs on March 10 at the Amaral Center.

Recommended Stories For You

Opera lovers will rejoice when Georges Bizet's famous opera "Carmen," is performed May 7 at the Nevada Theatre. Led by MIM resident conductor Ryan Murray, this concert features Townsend Opera Modesto, MIM Chorus and guest vocalists against a lush set design.

The season finishes on June 21 with Carl Orff's rollicking "Carmina Burana," which promises to ignite the senses for an intense experience not soon forgotten.

"My goal with this season is to bring a great variety of programming built around an orchestra," said Nowlen. "This year we have two fantastic and huge symphonic concerts (Sac Phil and California Youth Symphony), two programs built around opera — one hilariously comic ("Operetta Cabaret" with the hilarious Katya Smirnoff-Skyy) and one grand opera ("Carmen"), and two built around our chorus ("Happy Holidays" and "Carmina")."

Now through October 18, MIM is offering something new — a Make Your Own (MYO) Series where attendees can save 10 percent by purchasing four or more concerts.

Source: Music in the Mountains.