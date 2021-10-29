New organ premiers Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church

Music lovers are invited to hear great music played on an innovative new organ during the worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The new organ, custom- built for Peace by the Allen Organ Co. of Macungie, Penn., carries the latest in organ technology and is the first of its kind in the west.

Peace organist and internationally renowned performer Walt Strony will play during Sunday’s service, which also celebrates the Reformation, sparked by German theologian Martin Luther in 1517. This organ is dedicated to the glory of God in memory of the late Paul Perry. Perry was the beloved, long-time organist at Peace Lutheran for many years. He was also co-founder of our community’s popular arts organization, Music in the Mountains, which continues to this day. Being a musician of high standards, Perry always worked to raise the bar in our community. He began discussing the need for a new organ for Peace before his untimely death in early 2015.

Five years ago, Peace established an organ committee chaired by local composer, director and Peace member Darrell Crawford. With technical advice from Strony, the committee researched, recommended, raised funds and produced a contract with the Allen Co. Art patrons throughout the region supported Peace’s purchase of this new organ by attending 13 fundraising events, including the popular Silent Movies with Walt Strony, giving participants the thrilling experience of the heyday of silent movies accompanied by live organ music. Congregation members, local residents and organ aficionados across the country contributed much-appreciated dollars to the Organ Fund, which was kept entirely separate from the operational funds of the Church.

Organ took two years to build

Although the organ was ordered two years ago, COVID-19 delayed its production by shutting down Allen Organ Co. for a while. Then, the state of Pennsylvania ordered the manufacturer repurposed to build electronics for ventilators. During that delay Strony became aware of cutting-edge organ technology. When the Peace organ’s production resumed, the new Apex technology was incorporated into the new organ being built for Peace. Although it further delayed completion, the new organ now possesses 250 times more memory than the old technology did. That’s a big difference! The new organ was delivered on Sep. 13, and it has taken until this week to install and voice the organ to tailor its sound to the Peace sanctuary.

Next step: Real pipes

This installation marks the completion of Phase 1 of Peace’s organ project. From the beginning, this project was conceived to be a digital-pipe combination organ: The “core sound” eventually would be made by real, wind-blown pipes, while the organ console would direct the sound using the latest digital sampling technology.

On Oct. 3, Peace congregation members enthusiastically voted to proceed with Phase 2, contracting with the Reuter Organ Co. of Lawrence, Kan., to build the pipes. While the organ already sounds wonderful, the addition of pipes will enhance its sound even more, and it will be a beautiful architectural addition to the Peace sanctuary. Phase 2 is anticipated to be completed in April 2022.

Reformation Sunday an important observance for Lutherans

Why is Reformation Sunday an auspicious day for the reveal of Peace’s beautiful, new organ?

It is celebrated as the beginning of the Lutheran Church (and of Protestantism) on Oct. 31, 1517. On that date, Catholic theologian, university professor and monk Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses calling for churchwide reform to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany.

For Peace Lutheran Church, Sunday’s premier of the new organ ushers in a new era for a church already known for exceptional music.

For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or contact the church office at 530-273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church

Walt Strony working hard on the electronics of the organ at Peace Lutheran Church.

Photo courtesy of Trina Kliest

Delivery of the organ.

Photo courtesy of Walt Strony