New music written by teens inspired by the history of the Nisenan

Seventeen brand new musical compositions were premiered by professional musicians on the evening of June 30, at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. These pieces, written by the 17 students of InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project, were inspired by a full semester of learning about the Nevada County Nisenan Tribe.

Here are some examples of the breadth of ideas (not to mention the instrumentation!) of these musical works:

“Erased” by Levi K. age 17, for trumpet, French horn, and trombone, focuses on the concept that the Nisenan culture is being erased.

“Steward of the Land” by Frances B. age 18, for clarinet, cello, and harp, expresses the idea that no one owns the land and that we are just caretakers while we are here.

“Gold Rush” by Baraka A. age 15, for flute and guitar, addresses how the huge influx of people who came for the California Gold Rush usurped the land from the indigenous people.

“Longing for Eternity” by Athena G. age 16, for violin, cello, and piano, speaks about the Nisenan and their timeless way of living on Earth.

“Language,” by Noah P. age 18, a dialogue for viola and cello, deals with language as a symbol of culture and identity, and how the Nisenan have been on the edge of completely losing their language.

“Waltz on Stolen Ground” by Natalie H. age 17, for electric bass and piano, marries both a classical and jazz style to describe the blatant taking of the land from the indigenous living here.

“Forgetting a Beautiful Thing” by Ari C. age 14, for cello and piano, portrays the changes from before Gold Rush to the present day.

“Two Centuries of Madness” by Luca L. age 17, for flute, cello, and piano was inspired by the Nisenan losing and now struggling to regain federal recognition for their tribe.

Students attended presentations at the new Uba Seo Gallery on Broad Street in Nevada City. Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria and Executive Director of the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP), and her Administrative Assistant, Ember Amador, talked to the students about Nisenan history (which turned quite tragic with the appearance of pioneers and gold diggers on their ancestral lands) – this history is not usually school curriculum.

The students were also a part of a Zoom lecture with lawyer Frank Lawrence. He addressed the issue of the tribe losing their federal recognition, and how that drastically affects the Nisenan people. The current process to try to regain federal recognition is quite convoluted. Students were also fortunate to attend a lecture by CSU Irvine professor of Native American Studies, Tanis Thorne, who delivered a crash course on Native American history in the U.S.

“This may all sound a bit unusual for a music composition class,” says Mark Vance, Composers Project teacher, “but what we are doing is learning more about the community we live in and using that as inspiration to compose, and who doesn’t want to be a better-informed citizen?!”

To see a video of this concert, or learn more about this class please visit https://www.inconcertsierra.org/composers-project

