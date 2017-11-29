New memberships & programs with NCTV

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the board of directors of Nevada County Television and Digital Media held a special meeting to plan NCTV's bright future.

The station's membership is surging, and the board discussed how to bring even more value to memberships through offering exclusive access to television industry professionals at regular "members only" mixers and tech talks.

In addition to individual memberships NCTV offers family, student, business, and non-profit memberships. All memberships include basic studio training, which must be done before members can access NCTV's new studio and equipment for their projects.

New to NCTV is a "Talent" membership, a discounted membership level for performers and on-air personalities. In the television industry, talent is anyone who is before the camera, rather than behind the camera.

Our community is ripe with talented actors and performers. The talent membership is way to bring all these creative artists into our community television fold.

Talent members may not access equipment, but will have a unique opportunity to network with producers and appear in local video productions.

Recommended Stories For You

Also in the works are three new in-house television productions. NCTV welcomes original video productions by local producers, but we are also excited to begin production on several programs that are produced "in-house" by NCTV staff.

One of these shows is "Nevada County Dates!" This show pays homage to the old "Dating Game" television program, but with a Nevada County twist. The show is sure to become a community builder and will play to a packed studio audience once production begins.

A children's program, targeting preschool age children and their families, is also in the planning stage. The program will combine education and entertainment, and will be produced in our studio along with some pre-recorded segments.

Finally, board member Lew Sitzer envisions a new public affairs program that synthesizes all the relevant issues of our time in a format meant to educate and enlighten.

If you are interested in becoming a member and lending your talent and expertise to any of these original programs, or if you'd like to submit your own program to NCTV, please contact station manager Ramona Howard at stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org.

Please check our calendar on our website as we are adding new events for members and the community every week, ranging from free opportunities for local business to share their product or services, to the "All Things Digital" club meetings, "Pitch Your Show" nights, and regular studio trainings for new members.

Our 104 New Mohawk Road studio in Nevada City is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The station is closed from noon to 1 p.m. Please drop by for a visit. You will be amazed by the transformation that has taken place.

The new NCTV is quickly becoming a hub of activity for the creative community. You do not have to subscribe to cable television to enjoy all the benefits of your local public access television station and Digital Media Center.