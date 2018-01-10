New documentary features Met Opera House

The following is continuation of the Met Opera Live Season in 2018:

The Del Oro Theatre presents a special one-day event from the Metropolitan Opera, "The Opera House," a new film by award–winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke, on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"The Opera House" surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera's history and a time of great change for New York.

Featuring rarely seen footage, recent interviews, and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the Met's home of the last 50 years, against the backdrop of the artists, architects, and politicians who shaped cultural life in New York City.

Among the notable figures in the film are famed soprano Leontyne Price, who opened the new Met in 1966 in Samuel Barber's Antony and Cleopatra; Rudolf Bing, the Met's imperious General Manager, who engineered the move from the old house to the new one; Robert Moses, the unstoppable city planner who bulldozed an entire neighborhood to make room for Lincoln Center; and Wallace Harrison, whose quest for architectural glory was never fully realized.

Fans of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD Series will enjoy this look at Met Opera history one week before the next opera in the series, Puccini's Tosca, is broadcast live on Jan. 27.

Tickets for "The Opera House" are $10.50 for all seats. Advanced tickets are available at the Del Oro Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

For more information, please call 530-477-1100, or visit http://www.sierratheaters.com.