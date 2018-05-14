New doctor joins Western Sierra Medical Clinic

Dr. Kulvinder Boparai, a physician with 25 years of extensive community clinic and internal medicine experience, has joined Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

Dr. Boparai will treat patients at Western Sierra's health centers on Professional Drive and Locksley Lane in Auburn.

"Dr. Boparai is a team-oriented provider with the energy, experience and wisdom that will benefit Western Sierra and the community," said Dr. Christina Lasich, chief medical officer of Western Sierra. "As an internal medicine provider, Dr. Boparai specializes in complex conditions with the goal of reducing the risk of hospitalization for patients, which is especially important with the aging population in our region."

Dr. Boparai earned his medical degree and graduated with honors from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica. His career includes more than a decade of emergency department experience and 25 years as an internal medicine and primary care physician. He has worked for Veterans Affairs (VA) centers and clinics in Bakersfield and Grand Rapids and Battle Creek, Mich.

He joins Western Sierra after three and a half years with Molina Medical Center in Citrus Heights, where he cared for patients with complex medical conditions.

"I've always wanted to do something helpful, useful for people," Dr. Boparai said of the reason he chose to become a physician and more specifically an internist. "Internal medicine is definitely challenging. I'm often treating the sickest patients."

Dr. Boparai has devoted his career to treating patients with complex and serious medical conditions. His patients are often dealing with disabling, persistent or progressively life-threatening conditions. Dr. Boparai focuses on supporting patients' functional ability and their physical, social and mental health well-being.

"Western Sierra's mission is very compatible with mine: provide quality care for the medically underserved and ensure they get the best-possible health care," said Dr. Boparai.

Western Sierra, one of the largest outpatient providers in the Nevada-Placer-Sierra counties region, emphasizes preventive care, education and empowering patients to make informed decisions regarding their health.

"Dr. Boparai is an excellent addition to our medical staff, with tremendous experience and knowledge that will help our patients and the region overall," said Scott McFarland, chief executive officer of Western Sierra.

About Western Sierra Medical Clinic

Western Sierra Medical Clinic provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care in Nevada and Sierra counties, and recently expanded to Placer County with two Auburn health centers and health center in Kings Beach in the North shore area of Lake Tahoe.

Founded in 1975, Western Sierra emphasizes preventive care, education and empowering patients to make informed decisions. You can learn more about Western Sierra Medical Clinic at http://www.wsmcmed.org and on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/WesternSierraMedicalClinic.

