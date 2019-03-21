New creative writing class helps writers access their inspiration

For writers who are longing to make more time for their writing, develop a consistent writing practice, blast through writer's block and generate new writing, Maxima Kahn is offering a creative writing class called Freedom to Write.

Open to writers in all genres and at all levels of experience, the method focuses on cultivating each writer's unique voice and strengths, while learning new tools and skills of the writer's craft. Students write together in class each week and have the option to share their writing and receive supportive feedback.

"This approach is profoundly effective for all sorts of writing — from poetry to screenplays, memoir to fiction, from writing as healing to writing for publication, from beginners to experienced writers," Kahn said of the class. "I teach writers how to access inspiration, cultivate their creativity and let their writing flow. I also teach them how to hone their writing to make it more powerful. This approach consistently generates remarkable writing in a safe, supportive environment."

The class meets for eight weeks on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. in a private home in Nevada City. Registration closes March 28 and the first class meets April 4.

To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has been a participant at the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, the Colrain Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals.