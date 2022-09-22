New comedy show addresses gender presentation

Standup comedian and award-winning storyteller, T. Wade, announces the opening of a new one hour, one person show, “Mandrill” premiering Friday, September 23, at Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley.

Following the success of 2019’s Best of Fringe, Clownfish, a 60-minute rhyming trek through identity, gender, sexuality and “other black and white topics,” Wade has written a new thought-provoking show, this time taking on “a complete history of everything (abridged).”

Wade said Mandrill addresses the progression of males and females, who looked pretty much the same in prehistoric civilization to the societally defined appearance of men and women today. “Our founding daddies wrote the constitution wearing wigs, tights, heels and makeup,” Wade said. “Today that will get a man tossed out of some places, and I wanted to find out how we got here and why that is the case.”

Mandrill will take audience members on a journey through history to present day, Wade said, “We do start with The Big Bang but skip ahead a bit and mostly focus on human development and the evolution of gender roles and gender presentation.”

As for the title? “Well, you need to call a show something and Richard Pryor Live in Concert was taken,” Wade joked. “But I do hope people will learn and laugh along the way, and even if they don’t laugh, they’ll be able to hold their own on Trivia nights.”

Friday’s premiere is hosted by local comic Matt Kelligrew and features Sacramento comedian Alfonzo Portela, both of whom will provide plenty of opportunities for laughter as they warm up the crowd.

Some material has been worked at throughout the pandemic via stand-up pop-up The BVNKR and at open mics held weekly at Ribald Brewery in Nevada City (who have been great supporters of local comedy), but for the most part this is the premiere of the majority of the material, and some of it may never be seen again, Wade said, “It’s evolving and unseasoned and remains subject to change, some is likely to end up on the cutting room floor even if it is good.”

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity from a home-grown talent. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets for the one time only event are just $15 and available at tickets@tinyurl.com /mandrillbooch. Seating is limited and advance purchase is suggested.

Source: T. Wade