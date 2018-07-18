New book from author Chris Enss

WHAT: Book signing of “Principles of Posse Management: Lessons from the Old West for Today’s Leaders” from author Chris Enss

According to some of the most accomplished lawmen of the Old West, success can be found using the principles of posse management. For the first time ever those ideals have been compiled in a new book written by New York Times Best Selling author Chris Enss entitled "Principles of Posse Management: Lessons from the Old West for Today's Leaders."

Solid management skills were necessary to quickly organize a group of law enforcement officers in order to keep the peace and pursue and arrest felons. The actual work of transforming the frontier into farms and cities was carried on by the stream of settlers, but working with, or sometimes ahead of them, were the business people who directed the conquest of the wilderness and law enforcement officials like Garret and Earp who helped protect their interests.

Using the examples set by those who helped bring order to the chaotic western frontier, "Principles of Posse Management" offers pointers on how to start up a focused team and run it smoothly and efficiently to completion of a task. This collection of tales reveals what Bill Tilghman, Bat Masterson, and other legends of the Old West knew about leadership with a clever twist on the classic shoot-em-up, black-hats-versus-white-hats tale.

The launch of the new book "Principles of Posse Management: Lessons from the Old West for Today's Leaders" will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada County Railroad Museum on Kidder Court in Nevada City. Author Chris Enss will be speaking about those principles of posse management and signing copies of the books.

Refreshments will be served and guest can register to win a "Principles of Posse Management" prize package. Proceeds from the sale of the new book will benefit the Nevada County Railroad Museum.

For more information contact Lea Parry at 530-477-8859.