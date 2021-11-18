Nevada Union dancers return to stage in ‘Fall for Dance’

Nevada Union High School’s Don Baggett Theatre is open again for three live dance performances this weekend: Fall for Dance features over 75 students performing on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show length is an hour and a half, including a 10 minute intermission. There are 19 dances in a variety of styles, including hip hop, contemporary, jazz, lyrical and fusion. Students from the Theatrical Dance program, under the direction of Courtney Wadman and assistant director Toria Talbott, have worked hard over the past three months in after-school and weekend rehearsals with several professional guest choreographers.

Students from all levels of the program worked with Jordan Isadore, who who danced professionally with the premier international dance company Shen Wei Dance Arts, as well as Daisy Hang, a former professional cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers, and Chris Jacobsen, who travels nationally with the highly-acclaimed dance convention Adrenaline Dance. The Advanced Dance class worked for over 30 hours during a four-day weekend with Seattle-based choreographer Jackson Knappen. The show also includes four dances from evening community enrichment classes, which are open to the public as a fundraiser for the NU dance program. The variety in styles and music will be enjoyable for audience members of all ages.

Tickets are $15, and all seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.nevadauniondance.com/tickets/ using a credit card. Tickets at the box office are cash/check only, payable to Nevada Union Theatrical Dance. The box office opens one hour before each performance. Masks are required for all audience members while inside the theater, except when eating and drinking. There will be refreshments for sale in the lobby.

For more information, contact the NU dance department at 530-273-4431 ext 2103 or email nuhsdance@gmail.com . The Don Baggett Theatre is located at 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

Source: Courtney Wadman