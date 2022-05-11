Nevada Union dance to present spring concert

Students from the beginning, intermediate and advanced level classes will perform a variety of dance styles, including hip hop, jazz, contemporary, modern and more at the Nevada Union Dance Department’s spring concert. The performance is two hours in length, including one fifteen minute intermission.

Seven professional choreographers created original dances for this production, including guest artists from Seattle and New York. Two of the pieces from this show were selected for adjudication at the Northwest Regional High School Dance Festival in Vancouver, WA earlier this year. Nevada Union advanced dancers performed these pieces and took audition classes for college recruiters, receiving several offers of admission as well as scholarships. Senior Malia Wiggs has been accepted to CSU Long Beach’s prestigious dance program, and senior Noorrun Nisa was accepted to University of the Arts in Philadelphia as a dance major. Junior Maddie Malak as well as Sophomores Ava Pritchett and Daisy Sunde received offers to attend Joffrey Ballet’s Summer Intensive.

There are also three student choreographed dances in this production, taught and staged by senior leadership students from the advanced class. These pieces originally premiered at the 21st annual Student Choreography Showcase production. Senior Lahela Horowitz restaged an authentic hula dance to the song “My Little Grass Shack,” while Malia Wiggs created a modern dance piece to “Blackbird” by the Beatles. Senior Phoenix Baer designed contemporary dance exploring partnerwork to the song “Land of All” by Woodkid, taught to students in the intermediate class.

The Nevada Union Dance Department is renowned for the caliber of its training and the quality of its productions. Audience members of all ages will enjoy the beauty of classical and contemporary dance on display in this year’s Spring Dance Concert.

All seating is reserved, and ticket prices are $15.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.nevadauniondance.com/tickets/ .

Online sales close at 9 a.m. the morning of the performance to prepare the box office. Remaining tickets will be sold at the box office, cash or check only, beginning 2 hours before each performance.

For additional information, contact the Nevada Union Dance Department at 530-273-4431 ext. 2103 or email nuhsdance@gmail.com .

Source: Nevada Union High School’s Theatrical Dance Department

Alexa Lattyak dances. Students from the beginning, intermediate and advanced level classes will perform a variety of dance styles, including hip hop, jazz, contemporary, modern and more at the Nevada Union Dance Department’s spring concert.

Provided photo