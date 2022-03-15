Nevada Union Choir brings back Madrigal Dinner

The Nevada Union High School Chamber Choir, led by Rod Baggett, presents their Royal 2022 Madrigal Dinner on Friday, March 25 (7 p.m. seating) and Saturday, March 26 (5 p.m. seating) at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center at 401 S. Church Street in Grass Valley.

Normally held during the holidays but delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, Madrigal Dinner is an event that defies description. It is part concert, part history lesson, part dinner, part comedy routine, and so much more. But there is one thing that Madrigal Dinner is for sure: completely transportive to not just another place, but another time: The 16th Century. A time of knights and knaves, of wizards and jesters, and of Kings and Queens.

“The choir is so excited for this event! It’s been hard watching students not be able to perform live until this year. Madrigal Dinner is something to look forward to as an amazing experience and also as a rite of passage when you’re in choir,” said Choir Director Rod Baggett. “Volunteers are dusting off the costumes and props, shining up the tableware, and lots of planning is happening for the grand feast. The singers have been rehearsing hard for the special dinner theater performance — which includes both singing and acting. We’re especially excited this year for our triumphant return.”

Enter the Great Hall and be announced to His Royal Majesty, King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as you revel in all the pomp and splendor of a traditional Olde English Celebration — from the Wassail Toast and presentation of the Boar’s Head to the theater and song of the King’s Royal Court.

This fabulous costumed dinner theater featuring our remarkable NUHS Chamber Choir sells out quickly, so do not delay purchasing your tickets online at NUChoir.org.

Tickets are $45 each. Each ticket includes a multi-course dinner of appetizers, beef or vegetable stew, French bread, and dessert, along with splendid royal entertainment throughout the evening.

For attendees who wish to sit and dine together, all tickets must be purchased in one transaction. Wine will be available for sale by the glass or by the bottle to enjoy with your dinner. In addition, limited sponsorship opportunities are available as well; please email info@nuchoir.org for more information.

To purchase tickets for the Madrigal Dinner and for information on how to support the Nevada Union High School Choir, please visit http://www.NUChoir.org .

