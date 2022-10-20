Nevada Theatre presents Rocky Horror Picture Show film, live performance

This October, come out and celebrate the Rocky Horror Picture Show! The Onyx Theatre, Nevada City LIVE! and Untamed Productions present this cult classic film complete with shadow cast by some of Nevada County’s favorite performers and dancers live on stage at the Nevada Theatre. The show goes on four times in three nights in downtown Nevada City: Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show was the film that launched the Nevada Theatre Film Series back in 1979, and has a cult following virtually unmatched by any other film. Celebrating 47 years of theatrical distribution – longer than any other film in history – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is one of the most popular films of all time, and still plays in theaters around the world.

As Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) come upon the creepy castle of flamboyant transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) on the big screen, their counterparts on stage will act it all out for you in living flesh. The show features tongue-in-cheek comedy and Broadway style song and dance, with plenty of audience participation. Audiences are invited to come as you are or dressed up and ready to do the Time Warp all over again!

“You have never truly experienced The Rocky Horror Picture Show until you have seen it live, on stage, in your face and taken part in the madness! So don’t miss your chance to revel in this epic theatrical adventure,” says director Cosmo Merryweather. This year’s all-star cast features Nick Katzman as Frank-n-Furter, Casey Burke as Rocky, Marni Marshall as Janet, Jeremy AcMoody as Brad, Cosmo Merryweather as Riff Raff, Michele Nesbit as Magenta, Heidi Grass as Columbia, John Bivens as Eddie, Jay Baker as Dr. Scott, Danny DeLuca as the Criminologist and Aubrey Lee Puetz as Trixie.

Tickets for all shows are $20 general admission and $30 for reserved seats and are available at the door or online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com . Please no rice, confetti or poppers.

KNOW & GO WHO: Onyx Theatre, Nevada City LIVE!, and Untamed Productions Present WHAT: Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Performance WHEN: Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City TICKETS & INFO: $20 general admission, $30 reserved seats; Available online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com ; https://paulemerymusic.com/rocky-horror-picture-show-4/

