Nevada County’s Marina Bokelman co-authors new blues book

At the height of the blues revival, Nevada County local Marina Bokelman and David Evans, young graduate students from California, made two trips to Louisiana and Mississippi and short trips in their home state to do fieldwork for their studies at UCLA. While there, they made recordings and interviews and took extensive field notes and photographs of blues musicians and their families. Going Up the Country: Adventures in Blues Fieldwork in the 1960s presents their experiences in vivid detail through the field notes and the retrospective views of these two passionate researchers. The volume features over one hundred documentary photographs, taken by Bokelman, that depict the field recording sessions and the activities, lives, and living conditions of the artists and their families.

Going Up the Country includes historical material as well as contemporary reflections by Bokelman and Evans on the times and the people they met during their southern journeys. Bokelman edited their field notes so that there is a single account of their time in the South, written in their alternating voices. Their notes and photographs take the reader into the midst of memorable encounters with many obscure but no less important musicians, as well as blues legends, including Robert Pete Williams, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Al Wilson (cofounder of Canned Heat), Babe Stovall, Reverend Ruben Lacy, and Jack Owens.

This volume is not only an adventure story, but also a scholarly discussion of fieldwork in folklore and ethnomusicology. Including retrospective context and commentary, the field note chapters describe searches for musicians, recording situations, social and family dynamics of musicians, and race relations and the racial environment, as well as the practical, ethical, and logistical problems of doing fieldwork. The photographs serve as a visual counterpart equivalent to the field notes. The remaining chapters explain the authors’ methodology, planning, and motivations, as well as their personal backgrounds prior to going into the field, their careers afterwards, and their thoughts about fieldwork and folklore research in general. In this enlightening book, Bokelman and Evans provide an exciting and honest portrayal of blues field research in the 1960s.

About the authors

Marina Bokelman (1942–2022) maintained a career as a practicing folklorist and a cappella ballad singer in her community in the Sierra Nevada foothills. In 1982, Bokelman received a three-year grant from the California Arts Council to document the cultural, social, and political life of the San Juan Ridge. She also produced an educational folk music program for local community radio station KVMR. She was active in the healing arts and was a pipe carrier in the Native American tradition.

A resident of Nevada County for over 40 years, Bokelman passed away in May.

David Evans.

David Evans is author of several books and other publications and productions on blues music and has received two Grammy Awards for Best Album Notes. His musical performance career has taken him to twenty-three countries and resulted in six CDs. Evans taught at California State University, Fullerton, and the University of Memphis, where he retired as professor of music emeritus.